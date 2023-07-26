Do you know someone with a default obsession that’s focused on political radicalism?

I do and I recently had to block him from my social media platforms after months of reading his ramblings, mostly conspiracy theories masquerading as credible facts. I did my best to tolerate his unhinged comments, regurgitated memes and repeated lies. I couldn’t take them anymore.

“Jerry, why don’t you just block him like everyone else has done?” a friend asked me months ago.

“No, that would make it too easy for him to justify his lies,” I replied.

Martyrs need persecution like lies need chaos.

Contentment meets us where we are. Fear and anger meets us half way. This guy, who was recently arrested for his radical behavior, already seemed halfway to mental instability. Last week, I finally deleted him from my digital life. Click. Poof. Gone.

Wouldn’t it be satisfying to delete these kind of people from our actual lives with the mere click of a button?

It takes much more effort than a simple click but I’ve been purging these blowhards from my real life for many years. The older I get, the less patience I have for time-sucking political vampires who may as well pound a stake through my heart.

It doesn’t matter if they’re Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative. I no longer have tolerance for people who want to kidnap my time under the guise of “conversation.”

No one dies from a snake bite. It’s the venom that can be lethal. The same goes for people with default obsessions who control casual conversations. If others don’t listen to them, they’re left alone to rattle off their venomous rhetoric at online forums.

It doesn’t take much to set off people who are particularly consumed by partisan politics. You know the type, regardless if your conversation is about breakfast cereal or TV sitcoms or lawn mowers. These fanatical know-it-alls instinctively redirect any topic to their default fixation about anything political.

Hijacking conversations is second nature to them. Everyone else in their air space must sound like Charlie Brown’s teacher. Wah, wah, wah.

I’ve had chats with seemingly level-headed strangers that start with an innocuous topic, such as favorite baseball teams, and eventually end with a toxic political diatribe. I wonder if their poor spouse or family has to endure these rants every day.

Social media is the ideal breeding ground for this kind of default obsession. All it takes is one “like” or reaffirming comment to convince these people that they’re right and everyone else is wrong. Like many of us, they fall prey to confirmation bias, the tendency to search for and remember information that only confirms our limited preconceptions.

Their viewpoint becomes so narrow they can’t see a bigger picture. It reminds me of this description of perceived reality.

Imagine you're on a speeding train, alone in a boxcar with no windows, rumbling down the railroad tracks. You have no idea where you're at, where you're going or what's outside your darkened boxcar. In the corner, you see a pencil-thin ray of sunlight beaming inside. It captivates you, so you walk toward it and see a tiny hole in the boxcar.

You crouch down and peek through the tiny hole to the outside world, where everything is a blur. You barely grasp familiar images, scrambling to make sense of your whereabouts, your direction and your destination. You continue doing this throughout the entire train ride. It's all you've got.

This hypothetical experience is how I believe we interpret our daily reality. Of all the things going on in our world, our universe, our soul – simultaneously and constantly – it's impossible to absorb, let alone interpret, the enormity of it all. And the complexity of it all.

I first learned about this concept from the late Kurt Vonnegut, Jr., the author, satirist and rabble-rouser.

Figuratively speaking, all of us are peeking through the tiny hole in our boxcar to get a glimpse of reality. Some people are convinced that their boxcar has large bay windows. They can see everything and they seem to know everything.

Mental health problems and an obsession with politics only worsen this misperception. It’s difficult to know how to react to people who struggle with the former trait yet champion the latter. Do you appease them? Argue with them? Ignore them? Elect them into public office?

Mental illness is a serious crisis in our country, with societal stigmas at every turn. I’m sensitive to people who struggle with it. However, there comes a point when we simply run out of patience and understanding with people who refuse to meet reality. Any notion of a rational conversation fades away with every irrational action on their part.

After I blocked that guy on social media, I was told by mutual connections that he trolled other people’s webpages looking for a fight that no longer exists, except in his head. As the adage goes, when someone's personality is a hammer, all they see are nails.

