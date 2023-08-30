Darlene Nipper is an extremely rare Michael Jackson fan.

“I once met with Michael,” she told me Tuesday while standing outside his childhood home in Gary.

King of Pop fans make pilgrimage to boyhood home on his birthday Visiting from Erlanger, Kentucky, Darlene Nipper and her 2-year-old granddaughter Anylah Jefferson leave a card at the childhood home of Micha…

Nipper, who lives in Kentucky, met the King of Pop in 1998 when he visited a children’s hospital in Cincinnati to meet Nipper’s little sister, who suffered from a terminal heart and lung condition. She was allowed to make a deathbed request from the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“She made a wish for her big sister to meet Michael,” Nipper said.

King of Pop fans make pilgrimage to boyhood home on his birthday Visiting from Erlanger, Kentucky, Darlene Nipper and her 2-year-old granddaughter Anylah Jefferson leave a card at the childhood home of Micha…

Her sister died two days later. She was 13.

“Ever since her death I’ve been coming to Gary to honor Michael,” Nipper said. “And I’ve brought my four daughters here with me. I love Michael so it’s in their blood to love Michael, too.”

For the past three days, they’ve been staying at an Airbnb in Gary. Their annual visit culminated on Tuesday, Jackson’s birthday.

“This year is even more special,” Nipper said.

King of Pop fans make pilgrimage to boyhood home on his birthday Michael Jackson fans place locks on the fence in front of the Jacksons' childhood home in Gary.

The music superstar, who died in 2009, would have turned 65, a milestone age for most Americans including eligibility for Social Security benefits.

“Michael’s music has benefited millions of fans during my life,” Nipper said. “But it was his gesture of kindness for my sister that touched my heart. That’s why I come up here every year for Michael’s birthday.”

King of Pop fans make pilgrimage to boyhood home on his birthday Isaiah Stevenson of Gary entertains visitors to the childhood home of Michael Jackson Tuesday on the anniversary of what would have been his 6…

Other fans and a few fanatics showed up Tuesday at Jackson’s former home, now adorned with new gestures of love, devotion and remembrance.

“Mother Kathryn, I feel your pain. The same goes for Michael’s brothers and sisters,” Frank Dower, 35, of Chicago, said. “I want them to come out here to support us one day for at least one of these celebrations. That really would be nice.”

Twenty years ago, Michael Jackson made a rare visit to his old home, before it became the fenced tourist attraction it is today. I was there when he did.

King of Pop fans make pilgrimage to boyhood home on his birthday Carl Brandon, right, shares photos from the Jackson home with Sydney, Australia visitors husband and wife Roopa Thiyagu, left, and Thiyagu Mah…

"Tito slept there, Marlon slept there," Jackson reminisced to his distant relatives and close friends.

In the living room of the single-story flat — slightly larger than a two-car garage — the boy who would be king recalled, “Here is where we rehearsed, rehearsed and rehearsed all the time.”

That day, in early June, I arrived early to capture the “Michael Jackson tornado,” as I described it in a column. His whirlwind homecoming touched down amid hundreds of diehard fans, tight-lipped security guards and "I knew Michael when ... " neighbors.

King of Pop fans make pilgrimage to boyhood home on his birthday Visiting from Erlanger, Kentucky, Darlene Nipper and her 2-year-old granddaughter Anylah Jefferson leave a card at the childhood home of Micha…

Jackson, dressed in all black and dark shades, was blanketed by a large entourage sporting mobile phones, serious faces and a huge black-and-white umbrella. The whole scenario was a circus atmosphere while awaiting for the single-gloved, moon-walking enigma to arrive. It was as if a messiah was returning from heaven, more than just a pop singer returning from Neverland.

"Don't believe those rumors about Michael. He's a beautiful person," Gina Bridgemon, 35, of Oak Park, Illinois, told me that day in 2003.

King of Pop fans make pilgrimage to boyhood home on his birthday Michael Shipp of Homewood performs Michael Jackson tunes on his trumpet at the childhood home of the Jacksons Tuesday on the anniversary of wh…

“My brother was the real deal,” Toriano Adaryll “Tito” Jackson told me last year.

Michael’s older brother recalled their ordinary yet extraordinary childhoods during a phone interview with me from the side of a busy freeway near his home in Calabasas, California. I’m not sure how many roadside interviews he had that day. He kept calling me Nick.

“Michael will live on forever, and so will his music,” he said.

King of Pop fans make pilgrimage to boyhood home on his birthday Michael Jackson fans place locks on the fence in front of the Jacksons' childhood home in Gary.

When Jackson died, it prompted a decision about his legacy for casual fans and harsh critics alike: Do we judge the art or the artist?

“Michael’s legacy will go beyond his music,” 100-year-old Gladys Johnson told me in 2014. “He used to come to school tired from staying up so late the nights before performing. So we let him sleep.”

Johnson, a long-retired educator, recalled her days as principal of Garnett Elementary School, when Jackson attended the school. The day I met her at a church, a few kids asked questions about their musical hero, who serves more as a mythical figure of hope to them than merely a dead musician from their city.

King of Pop fans make pilgrimage to boyhood home on his birthday Tom Davis and Bridgette Martin leave sunflowers at the childhood home of Michael Jackson Tuesday on the anniversary of what would have been hi…

“Was he our age when he started dancing?” a young girl asked Johnson.

“Yes he was,” Johnson replied, tapping on a table. “He started dancing on tables just like this one here.”

Julius Thomas III was a high school freshman in Gary when he first entertained serious thoughts of pursuing a career in the performance arts. During his impressionable teenage years, Thomas was inspired by Michael Jackson’s path from the Steel City to Tinsel Town and beyond.

“He proved it could be done,” Thomas told me in 2019.

He was in between performances of portraying Alexander Hamilton in the third national touring production of the mega-hit musical "Hamilton," performing six days a week in the role made famous by the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

King of Pop fans make pilgrimage to boyhood home on his birthday Isaiah Stevenson of Gary entertains visitors to the childhood home of Michael Jackson Tuesday on the anniversary of what would have been his 6…

Such examples are part of the legacy of Michael Jackson, who once said, “I was born to entertain people.”

He’s still entertaining people.

“He’s gonna live on. And so will his music,” said Joyce Anderson, 70, of Gary. “Michael is still the king. An icon. Everyone in the world still knows him.”

She showed up early Tuesday afternoon along with a steady smattering of other fans from Northwest Indiana and other states. I noticed license plates from Texas, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Ohio.

King of Pop fans make pilgrimage to boyhood home on his birthday Roderick Robinson sells t-shirts from the yard of a nearby home of the childhood home of Michael Jackson.

When the Hard Rock Northern Indiana Casino in Gary opened in 2021, the city unveiled new directional signage for traveling motorists. It was long overdue.

“We had no idea we were this close to Michael Jackson’s home,” a woman from Moores Hill, Indiana, told me Tuesday afternoon.

“We lucked out,” her husband said.

They were driving to Chicago when the couple discovered their route on Interstate 94 would pass near Jackson’s old home.

“Michael is an incredible icon,” the wife added.

“This house is awesome,” the husband said.

The 5,000-pound granite monument that once stood on the front lawn of Jackson’s old home remains in the backyard of the house next door, covered by tarps.

“Why isn’t it up on the front lawn for fans to see on his birthday?” one fan asked another.

The memorial, erected after his death, vanished in 2017 until Region documentary videographer Paul King discovered it while shooting a video for his Steel City Storm webpages.

"People come from all over the world to see that house and the monument is part of it,” King told my colleague Joseph Pete last August.

It’s one of many mysteries and lingering frustrations regarding the Jackson family and their legacy in the Steel City. It reminds me of the drab facade that once hung from the long-abandoned Palace Theater. Its jumbled marquee sign sighed: "JACKS_N FIVE TONITE," as a dangling F threatened to follow the missing O.

King of Pop fans make pilgrimage to boyhood home on his birthday Michael Jackson fans from everywhere sign the posters that are hung on the childhood home of Michael Jackson.

In 1995, Chuck Hughes “re-imagined” a much broader vision along Interstate 94 after Michael Jackson and his family gave their blessing to contact city officials about a project that would have re-imagined Gary with Graceland-like grandiosity.

“The Jackson family called us to say they’d like to do this huge endeavor in the city of Gary, for the city of Gary,” recalled Hughes, a city councilman at the time.

It never materialized, for reasons I’ve written about in past columns.

In 2010, I asked former Gary Mayor Rudy Clay about a Jackson-themed entertainment venue/museum that was once planned to be built near the intersection of Interstate 65 and the Borman Expressway.

“It’s coming,” the late mayor told me with a confident smile.

It also never materialized, though none of this seemed to matter to those adoring and unwavering fans who materialized on Tuesday at Jackson’s home. (Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column.)

Some days, Dower makes the drive from his home in Chicago to park at 2300 Jackson Street, look at the house and sing his favorite Michael Jackson songs.

“I miss Michael so much,” he said.

Photos: King of Pop fans make pilgrimage to boyhood home on his birthday