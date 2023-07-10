The duties of a public notary agent may seem as exciting as a dusty paperweight. But then you meet Kelly McGuire, a "mobile notary" whose passion goes far beyond the realms of ink, paper, signatures and notarial acts.

“I feed my kids by doing real estate closings, but this is the part of the job I enjoy most, the connections,” the married mother of four told me. “The house calls, navigating next steps when life takes a turn or enters a new phase, and the tender parts where I can actually make a difference."

Her job title, notary signing agent, includes verifying identities, validating signatures and notarizing a plethora of documents. But the essence of her career is about about “soulful connections, shared laughter, and the privilege of serving people in profoundly personal ways,” McGuire said.

Today’s column is about workers whose professions reveal their essence as a person. For these people, their jobs serve merely as vehicles to transport their personalities while also earning a living. It doesn’t matter whether they’re a plumber, a restaurant owner, a notary public or a newspaper columnist (my nature is to observe people, I just happen to write about them).

One of my favorite ice-breaker questions for strangers is: “So what do you do?” Most people instinctively tell me about their job or career. Our jobs too often define our identity.

I didn’t realize how much a profession can become a doorway to someone's personality until I met John Hairston at the posh Hilton Tower Hotel in downtown Chicago. The ever-smiling doorman told me how much he loves his job — greeting guests, coordinating valets and opening doors, lots of doors. But also how his job allows him the opportunity to be himself.

"I take pride in my work. I wouldn't switch jobs for anything," he told me while greeting stranger after stranger on a cold day in the Windy City.

I noticed he was routinely treated with condescension, even rudeness, by hotel guests. He didn’t care. His job doesn’t define him. It describes him. It’s the difference between a lightning bug and a lightning strike.

“Whatever your profession may be, your work is much more than just tasks,” McGuire said. “It encapsulates unique stories, individual heartbeats and extraordinary moments of human connection.”

A notary public is commissioned by the state to serve as an impartial witness and fraud deterrent for legally significant documents, such as wills, property deeds, marriage licenses and adoption papers. This is the formal definition of that position, which sounds to me as interesting as the fine print of a credit card agreement. McGuire doesn’t see it this way.

“Every stamp and signature whispers a story,” she said.

I asked McGuire to elaborate on this personal aspect of her profession. She then wrote an entire blog essay about it on her website, heykellymcguire.com.

“Whether it's a timid first-time homeowner or a senior citizen penning their final will, these moments of engagement hold immense significance. They allow me to serve, extend kindness and turn a simple task into a heartfelt interaction,” she wrote.

Her career path wasn’t a mere coincidence. It was a heartfelt choice, she said.

“The role of a mobile notary unveiled itself as a perfect melody, harmonizing my love for my children, my passion for writing and my innate drive to connect with others,” McGuire wrote. “It wasn't just about the loan signing document packages. It was about the human connections that nurture my spirit and strengthen our community.”

She was looking for a career path that could be flexible enough to accommodate her role as a busy mother of four. She describes it as a beautiful, kaleidoscopic mess of motherhood.

Her role as a notary introduces her to people she would otherwise never meet.

McGuire was once asked to notarize a power of attorney document for a woman who had to surrender her financial independence to her son because of her debilitating illness. Her son, sitting beside her, was overwhelmed with emotion, struggling to hold back tears.

“In that tender moment, the extraordinary power of kindness permeated the room,” she said.

For another client, she was called to notarize a document for an elderly man confined to his home by declining health. The document he handed McGuire was his last will and testament.

“What seemed like a simple task transformed into a poignant moment of human connection,” McGuire said.

It’s moments such as these that remind McGuire of her deeper purpose.

“It’s more than notarizing documents. It's about ensuring each person feels seen, heard and understood,” she wrote in her blog essay. “It's about offering comfort in the most overwhelming moments.”

These kind of connective interactions take place in countless careers, woven together by people whose personalities are part of the tapestry of their job. You may be thinking of someone who fits this description. Maybe it’s a hair stylist or teacher or nurse or business owner.

How they earn a living just happens to be how they connect with others and find their purpose in life. McGuire is one of these workers. I'm informally notarizing this fact through today's column.