“Wake up Wokie!”

This clever wordplay was one of the first emails I received from a reader after returning to The Times one year ago today.

“You and all the other Democrats are blind to anything except your own self assured agenda,” Steve B. wrote.

And with that reader response, I knew I was back where I should be and doing what I should be doing: writing columns that “prick the soul, provoke thought, instigate dialogue and voice the voiceless,” as a Catholic priest once told me.

“Preach your gospel,” he said.

I’ve been preaching my gospel through wordplay for more than 25 years. Nearly 5,000 newspaper columns and counting, according to my personal archives dating to 1997. I’ve since been labeled a snowflake Democrat by some readers, a secret Republican by others, a closet Libertarian by a few.

I’ve also been called just about every name in the book of curse words.

I’ve received these responses through voicemails, emails, handwritten letters, social media, personal encounters and accidental exchanges. I welcome all of it. I embrace most of it. I cherish much of it, like this email I received on the first day I returned to this newspaper after my absence of 16 years:

“I was excited to see you had joined the Times staff as that is the paper I subscribe to and miss reading your articles. You have a real gift of communication and I always enjoyed reading your stuff. I'm looking forward to being enriched and challenged once again. Sincerely, Rik Ihssen.”

I hope I’ve delivered what he and other readers have expected of me this past year. My expectations have certainly been met by readers, some who read my work in different parts of the country. Here is one recent comment I received:

“Hi Jerry, from your NWI fan living in South TEXAS,” Bob Morgenroth wrote.

“I love all of your columns. Keep writing and doing the stuff that you do. To all of you at NWI TIMES, I love what you do because you keep me informed on life in NWINDIANA.”

You can take the reader out of the Region. You can’t take the Region out of the reader. I love it.

My favorite kind of reader feedback is reflected in this email: “Jerry, I’ve never responded to a columnist’s article in my 67 years! But yours today was Fantastic!” Mike S. wrote.

First-time responders after years or decades of reading newspapers hold a special place in my heart, regardless of what prompted such an exchange.

Politics. Abortion. Illegal immigration. Suicides. Homicides. National issues. Local angles. Historic controversies. Inspirational stories. Candid confessions. And victims of many kinds who simply need to vent their feelings. I listen for a living. It’s a lost art or a forgotten skill. Humans are hardwired to talk. And talk. And talk. Fortunately, part of my role as a columnist is to listen.

“I’m still not sure exactly what a columnist is supposed to do,” John Whiteside, a former columnist with the Herald-News newspaper in Joliet, wrote in a column. “Bare his soul? Discover new trends? Give opinions? React to headlines? Look for another angle? Find someone or something interesting?”

He is no longer alive, but his columns remain very much alive in his 1991 book, “More of John Whiteside’s Columns.” The Times’ executive editor, Joe Hosey, once worked with Whiteside and he let me borrow a copy.

“Everyone has a story to tell if you just listen,” Whiteside wrote to Hosey above his autograph. I’ve been saying this since my first day in the newspaper business.

As I read Whiteside’s columns, it felt like I knew him personally, which I believe is the secret behind a newspaper columnist’s success.

In my younger years, long before I began in this industry, I felt I knew several columnists personally from reading their words every day. My favorites included Mike Royko, Richard Roeper, Neil Steinberg, Bob Greene, Mark Kiesling and Jim Gordon.

They taught me how to become a columnist through their work, their words and their insights. I have kept personal emails, messages and letters from them. I also keep emails, messages and letters from my readers.

“Ready to have my thoughts and emotions woken and stirred,” Sharon F. wrote to me one year ago. “And I’m curious to see what new things this ol’ gal may learn thru your work! Welcome back into our home.”

It’s a privilege I don’t take for granted to be welcomed into readers’ homes, hearts and minds. As my Facebook profile states, I’m in the business of connecting people, asking unpopular questions and provoking dialogue. To be honest, I can’t believe I’m still writing newspaper columns after all these years. I guess I’m just a “wokie” who hasn’t woken up yet.

Paper is the traditional gift for a one-year anniversary. How fitting in this case.

If you’re reading this column in the paper, whether it’s the print or online version, thank you for your gift of time, your gift of a dialogue and your gift of returning to this space again and again.

I’m looking forward to continuing our conversation.