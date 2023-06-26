Immediately after a noxious odor wafted through my Valparaiso neighborhood Sunday evening, I recalled a similar smell as a child in Gary, just east of U.S. Steel Works. It hit me like a ton of pollution.

I didn’t yet know the source of Sunday’s odor but I instantly flashed back more than 50 years to the pungent smell from steel mills that permeated my neighborhood on the far west side of Miller. It was so common, I didn’t realize its public safety dangers as a kid. I also didn’t own a cell phone to alert me.

“Fire and police departments in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties have been alerted to the presence of a sulfur-like odor spreading across Northwest Indiana,” a public safety alert screamed on my iPhone Sunday night around 10:15 p.m. “At this time, the origin of the odor is unknown.”

Humans fear the unknown. We tend to think the worst.

“People in my area were in a state of panic and texts were flying in my neighborhood advising to close all windows and turn on AC,” one reader told me.

Social media lit up like a flare stack.

“It’s horrible!!!” one person commented on Facebook.

“Should we close off our houses?” another person asked on Twitter.

“Hydrogen sulfide is toxic!” someone wrote on Instagram.

Rumors slithered across the internet like the rotten-egg odor that swirled across our Region and beyond. Thousands of people frantically called 911 or NIPSCO or police and fire departments for answers.

I probably should have been more alarmed. Instead, I was oddly nostalgic about that odor from my youth. And I wasn’t alone.

“I’m glad I’m not the only one who is kind of enjoying the entire area smelling like Whiting and the Harbor tonight,” Stephen Dull commented on my Twitter post.

Several other Region residents agreed.

“I flashed back instantly to being raised in Gary with that same smell,” Gloria Smith wrote. “I know it’s not healthy but for some reason it made me feel good.”

Our conflicted feelings came with a whiff of nostalgia, similar to smelling exhaust fumes belching out of a vintage vehicle from the 1970s. It’s a toxic aromatic attraction. It’s also a quintessential “Region” experience.

“I love that smell,” Diana Martin told me last year when three coke-making smokestacks underwent explosive demolition at U.S. Steel’s Gary Works plant. “Those stacks held a lot of memories for me.”

Martin’s late father worked in that steel mill’s coke plant for more than 30 years. When she smells that odor, she thinks of him, not of pollution or a pungent discharge or a public safety hazard.

“Some people might consider it to have been an odor,” Martin told me. “I think of it as a scent. It’s tied to my dad, and to love. It always hit it in my feels.”

I had the same sensory-memory Sunday night as public safety agencies scrambled to determine the odor's cause and its danger potential. I should have closed my home’s windows, sealed our house and waited for officials to evaluate our Region’s collective air quality.

I didn't of course. I opened the windows, breathed in the wistfulness and began writing this column at 1 a.m. as social media updates (and rumors) continued into Monday morning.

Just after midnight, the Porter County Emergency Management Agency posted on its Facebook page: “Due to severe weather conditions in the region today, BP's Whiting refinery experienced an operational disruption that triggered unplanned flaring of gases from their facility.”

As anyone knows who has lived here long enough, there have been generational debates in this corner of our state about the bigger picture with this familiar scenario: private-sector jobs versus public-safety concerns; long-term health versus short-term wealth; and environmental protections versus corporate profits.

Members of my family have worked in the local mills dating back more than 70 years, including my grandparents, my parents and currently my son and two nephews. The steel mill industry and oil refinery industry have provided tens of thousands of solid-paying jobs through the decades.

It feels hypocritical to badmouth the same corporations that pay workers and their families very well, plus benefits. Nonetheless, I worked inside a steel mill for many years as a food caterer. I’ve heard the stories about all the public safety regulations that get ignored, sidestepped or flagrantly violated.

This is the trade off that all of us must live with in this area. Industry and its extremely deep pockets has always come first. Our health comes second. Just look at our smokestack skyline along Lake Michigan. Look at all of the small industrial companies just off the lakefront. Look at all the trucks that criss-cross our edge of Indiana, the Crossroads of America.

Pollution is part of our identity whether we agree with it or not. And with that pollution comes certain smells and odors. It’s as familiar to many of us as our favorite cologne or perfume. It’s a fragrance we pretend doesn’t exist or we forget it’s there. Trouble is, we never know for sure how our Region’s air quality is affecting our health during these industrial incidents.

“I’d recommend tracking how you’re feeling over the next few days/week and see your doctor if you think something is off,” a former Region police chief posted on social media.

Excellent advice from this former chief, who now lives in Florida. For those of us living in the Region, we’re waiting for a follow-up evaluation from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. I’d be stunned if it released any kind of alarming evaluation about Sunday night’s odor.

Nothing to see here, folks. Just move along and resume your normal activities. It’s just business as usual in Da Region. It smells like heavy industry. It smells like profits. It smells like my youth.