Did you hear the one about the Las Vegas-style performer who told off-color jokes that offended some Region residents at a show last week in Hammond?

“Next time, I'll stand up and leave,” one woman told me.

“It was very awkward for some of us fans,” one man told me.

Rick Michel’s “Sinatra Forever” show played at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake, a beautiful outdoor venue in the city. The free event featured a 24-piece orchestra behind Michel, one of Las Vegas' premier singers who’s been performing live shows for more than 40 years.

“This Tribute to Frank Sinatra is a concert that pays homage to the greatest singer of all time. This is not an impersonation show but an interpretation performed by Rick Michel,” his website states.

During his Sept. 9 show in Hammond, Michel took a break from singing Sinatra songs to tell a couples of Sinatra-style jokes. He’s been doing this for decades for audiences around the world. He’s likely performed in Indiana so he thinks he knows the reputation about Hoosiers in America’s heartland.

“He said he wished he could share some of the jokes he does when he performs as a comedian, which led to some banter with members of the audience,” one audience member told me. “I felt he was feeling out the audience.”

Michel mentioned that the jokes were a bit off-color and not politically correct, I’m told. He said he wished he could share the jokes, but he really shouldn’t.

“Are you scared?” a man yelled from the audience.

“Well, this IS Indiana,” Michel replied.

His first joke went something like this: A white guy, a Japanese guy and a Black guy arrive at the pearly gates, where God asks each of them a question to determine whether or not they get into heaven. Michel, “a master impressionist for over fifty years,” according to his website, portrays stereotypical characterizations of all three guys.

The white guy comes across as bland, the Black guy as hip and the Japanese guy as a simpleton generalization of most Asians from decades ago on the standup comedy circuit. God asks the white guy and Japanese guy to spell “God.” They do so correctly and are allowed to enter heaven.

God then asks the Black guy how to spell Czechoslovakia.

Rim shot, please.

The second joke was a prelude to the next song coming up, “South of the Border.” The joke involved a Hispanic airplane captain.

Again, Michel portrayed the guy with stereotypical characterizations. I heard Michel’s joke from an audience member’s recording. And I’ve heard this kind of paint-by-number description for more than 50 years.

“I’m sure he wasn’t purposely trying to be harmful,” an audience member said. “It would have been fine in a comedy club where humor like that is expected, but there were a lot of families and kids there, including a large Hispanic population. I’m not touchy on jokes, but it definitely wasn’t the right place or time for it.”

What bothered one attendee — an older woman from Hammond — is how Michel was just itching to tell these jokes to an Indiana audience. “As if we are nothing but a bunch of racist rubes and no one would care,” she said. “My heart just sank.”

This is the moment she regrets not standing up and leaving the venue.

“I was ashamed I didn't leave,” she told me.

“After all, to remain silent is to be complicit. I need to put my money where my mouth is, even if I'm just one 67-year-old woman,” she said.

“They were not the worst jokes I've ever heard, but they were definitely racist and offensive, the type I would not expect to hear in any public forum any more," the woman said. "They were the type my parents and their friends might have told when they were drinking back in the '60s.”

Still, the audience laughed, the show went on and Michel traveled to his next gig in Illinois. I’m not sure how many audience members were offended or puzzled or didn’t care about the jokes.

“Maybe I'm making too much of this,” the one woman told me.

This column isn’t about “canceling” Michel or his show. Nor is it about the city of Hammond booking him, or anything to do with a “woke” movement of societal changes in our country.

This column is about the daily performances of our personal reactions to what may be inappropriate or offensive or racist comments in our presence. Do we stick around and nervously laugh or awkwardly cringe or remain totally silent? Should we say something to counter what was said? Or do we abruptly leave the situation, which says something without verbally saying something?

A few years ago I attended a standup comedy show at the Blue Chip Casino featuring the late Bob Saget of “Full House” fame. His performance was nothing like his wholesome character on that show. His jokes were crude, filthy and offensive. Nothing was off limits. I loved it. But many audience members bolted from their seats and left the venue in a huff. They never returned.

I simultaneously admired their scruples and mocked their sensitivity.

If I attended Michel’s show and heard those cringey jokes, I wouldn’t have left my seat. But I would have admired any fans who left the venue — abruptly and visibly — to demonstrate their values through action, not words.

That’s a performance worthy of an encore.