Is your bedroom closet full of memories that just keep hanging around?

Tattered shirts from previous eras of your life. Battered baseball caps that are old enough to be drinking age. Old shorts no longer in style. Concert T-shirts reeking of drunken nostalgia. Gifted clothing items from former lovers or from deceased loved ones.

Certain articles of clothing remain closeted for years, possibly decades, often because they are deeply woven into the tapestry of our lives. Emotional attachment compels us to keep these items long after we stopped wearing them. We cling to these clothes and accessories just as they once clung to us.

“It’s hard to part with them,” said 42-year-old Joey Lax-Salinas.

He realized this last week while folding clothes in his St. John home. He came across a couple of weathered T-shirts he bought on vacation 15 years ago.

“It made me sad to see them shredded and filled with holes,” he told me.

Those shirts had become his nighttime shirt or lawn work shirt over the years. They’re still in his regular rotation but no longer showcased in public. All of us have those kind of shirts, right?

My bedroom closet is littered with these kind of old clothes. My basement is too. Bins and boxes of clothes and accessories that I should have trashed or donated decades ago.

In 1987, I attended a U2 concert in Indianapolis with two friends. I proudly showed up with a beat-up Army green shirt-jacket with the sleeves cut off at the shoulder. On the back I wrote, “SUNDAY INDY SUNDAY,” a play on words for the band’s hit single, “Sunday Bloody Sunday.”

I felt so cool. I looked so stupid. I was 25 and under the influence of youth.

This jacket is still playing an encore in the back of my bedroom closet, hidden behind a few other clothing items that I simply can’t throw away or give away. This includes several shirts I had customized personally at the long gone Boston Shirt Yard in Southlake Mall.

One shirt asked, “God Who?” Another one screamed, “If my music is too loud, you’re too old!”

I felt so cool. I looked so stupid. We’ve been through this. Maybe you have too. (View more photos and a video at the online version of this column.)

Lax-Salinas bought a “pinch” style paperboy hat in 1999 at a resale shop when he was a freshman at Indiana University in Bloomington.

“I went through a period where I liked to wear it backwards,” he told me. “A couple of times in the past 25 years I've taken it out and worn it, but only for an occasion, like a Halloween party, then back to the purgatory bin it goes.”

Lax-Salinas has a few bins of old clothes and items, each one with sentimental value. Maybe you do too.

“They’re like caskets for my clothes,” he said.

For example, his 1988 Woodmar Boys Baseball Little League jersey, worn when he was 6 years old.

“Too sentimental to cut up and make into a blanket, so it sits in purgatory,” he said.

I once owned a blue-striped shirt that I wore again and again. When I like an article of clothing, I wear it repeatedly. I have the fashion sense of a basement closet. Eventually that blue-striped shirt ripped and then shredded from overuse. My wife converted it into a small pillow for me as a gift. I have it … somewhere.

Lax-Salinas introduced me to a couple of his old friends - his Busch Gardens and Wyoming shirts.

“They have stayed in my rotation for quite some time,” he said.

The Busch Gardens shirt was purchased at the Busch Gardens Amusement Park in Tampa, Florida, in 1996. Lax-Salinas was 15.

This shirt is the second oldest shirt he owns, ranked behind a Silverchair shirt.

“But it is definitely the oldest active shirt in my regular rotation,” he said. “This shirt has been in my life for 27 years. It's old enough to drink, for goodness sake.”

The shirt has become extremely thin, so much so that it almost appears shear when he wears it. About 15 years ago, he dripped some super glue on the stomach area, causing a hard spot, then a hole. But that hasn't stopped him from wearing it at home in the evenings, or under other sweatshirts when he goes out.

“Sometimes I put it on in the morning and end up running an errand, only to realize that I'm wearing a tattered old shirt in public. But since I'm not overly bothered by appearances, I usually just laugh to myself and keep going about my day,” he said.

His Wyoming shirt was obtained in 2009 while on a solo 15-day road trip to the west.

“I bought this shirt because I thought I had to buy a shirt in every state I was in. Silly me,” he said.

The back of it is shredded. He wears it in public anyway.

“What did people think when they undoubtedly saw it? Had I been attacked by a wild animal? Fallen into a barbed wire fence?” he wondered. “No. It was because I had washed the shirt no less than 1,000 times.”

He also keeps neckties from a prom and winter formal dance in his youth. As well as a Garfield pillowcase, a Dave Matthews Band concert tour shirt from 1998, and a bandana collection from 2000 to 2005 from when he regularly wore bandanas. He also keeps a black sweater that his grandma gave him for Christmas in 2002, years before she developed dementia and passed away over a decade later.

“I know the history of nearly every piece of clothing I have,” Lax-Salinas said. “I often remember when I got it, where I bought it, or who gifted it to me.”

He has certain clothes that he recalls wearing during pivotal moments in his life, even tragic moments. For instance, a shirt and hoodie he was wearing when he found out his nephew had been in a serious car crash. And the shirt he wore when he had to make the tough decision last year to euthanize his 15-year-old cat that was suffering from cancer.

“I can't wear that shirt anymore, and it's still difficult to look at, but I can't get rid of it either,” he said.