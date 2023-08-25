The back to school shopping is completed. First day of school photos have been proudly posted on social media. First week of school is in the books. Now what?

Before parents get swept up in the swirling daze of school days, I’d like to remind them of their long-term lesson plan: You’re raising kids to someday leave home. Not to overstay their welcome. Not to be dependent on your support. Not to take advantage of your unconditional love.

In fact, you’re not raising kids, you’re raising adults. So don’t lose sight of the end-game goals as a parent. It’s to provide your children with roots and wings. It’s to bathe them in love, towel them off with praise, and clothe them with values, morals, kindness and critical thinking. Hopefully, they won’t have too much emotional baggage as they walk out the door.

This sappy adage is true — the days are long, but the years are short. The decades can seem even shorter, as I’ve learned with my four kids, who are 40, 38, 24 and 22.

When my stepson left our home for college at Indiana University in Bloomington, he was nervous as any other freshman facing a new home, new city and new challenges. My wife and I drove him to IU with our car packed with luggage and leeriness. She was sad. He was nervous. I was giddy.

It’s a remarkable day when a child leaves home to begin the next phase of their life. I remember moving Bobby into his dormitory room, which was so small he had to go outside to change his mind. The anxious look on his face said to us, “Are you just going to leave me here?”

“Yes, indeed,” the look on my face replied.

His mother didn’t want to leave. She wanted to keep tidying up his room. Organize his closet. One more hug. One more loving smile. One more minute to be in the same air space as her son. It’s a maternal instinct that even the smartest college kids can’t understand.

Bobby knew he was supposed to be there. But knowing it is one thing. Feeling it is another. I reassured him as we carried his belongings into the dorm room.

“This is your future,” I told him.

He didn’t yet realize that his future started that second. From that moment on, he would be creating his new reality, one decision at a time. This is when too many parents sabotage their child’s future by clinging to their past. They make it about their needs, not their child’s needs. They forget their lesson plan as parents.

If they’re living their life vicariously through their kid’s life, they’ve made a critical mistake somewhere, either as a parent or a person. And everyone - except them - likely knows it.

It can feel counter intuitive, especially for mothers, to prepare a child to eventually leave home, turn the page and begin writing the next chapter of their life. Nevertheless, keep in mind that your fingerprints are all over those pages. Yes, some prints will be smudged by your mistakes but other prints will be indelibly imprinted onto their heart and mind.

Today’s parents face challenges that I never had to deal with as a father. But they also have something that seems rare to me when my oldest two kids were being raised in the 1980s and ‘90s — the Digital Age. And with it, the internet, social media and an endless photo album of images to look back upon someday.

“There is so little evidence of our youth,” a 61-year-old friend of mine told me.

Photos from then are few, or lost, or buried by time. The same can be said for evidence of our children, depending on their age. Unlike today, there are no videos, no daily account of their lives, no plethora of digital platforms to chronicle their childhood.

During summer break, a Times colleague posted on Facebook the cutest photo of a note that his young daughter wrote to him at night before bedtime. Written with the most adorable misspellings, her note requested what she would like for breakfast the next morning.

“1. Jueis, 2. Pinappel, and tost, tomrrow for my breckfist,” she wrote to her dad, Adam Hazlett.

I commented on his post, reminding him to save that note in a time capsule and unearth it for a future milestone, possibly her high school or college graduation. He already had this idea, of course.

Hazlett’s social media post will be part of his digital diary as the dad of three girls. Another father I know, Stacy Curtis, etched a drawing on his daughter’s lunch bag for her first day of school.

“Rayna, have a great first day of 5th grade!” it states with the colorful image of a happy flower.

Curtis, who’s a former cartoonist at this newspaper, wrote on his post: “At some point today, the kiddo will discover her dad drew on her snack bag. She’ll then eat the snack, wad up the bag and throw it in the recycle bin.”

Maybe. But he will always have that photo and social media post. Such digital mementos now exist to document every effort by parents. Somewhere amid thousands of photos stored on my iPhone and iCloud is an image of my stepson, Bobby, on his first day after moving to IU.

We had escorted him to a pizza party on the campus for Cox scholarship recipients, thinking he needed our hand-holding a few more hours to begin his college career. Minutes after we arrived, Bobby abruptly left our table and made his big move.

“I’m going to sit over there,” he told us matter-of-factly, pointing to another table with strangers who would later become his peers.

He never looked back. My wife’s heart cracked ever so slightly. But at that moment I knew we raised him right, to leave our nest and fly away. I never looked back.

