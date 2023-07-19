Gary Germann missed only a couple of baseline jump shots while warming up on the basketball court outside Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

Every other shot found its way through the net, most of them without touching the rim. He’s been shooting baskets longer than I’ve been breathing, yet he still focuses on his grip, form and follow-through release.

For the 74-year-old Hoosier hoopster, it all comes down to proper habits on a basketball court. Any court, whether he’s shooting alone at a school, or a crowded YMCA, or an indoor stadium in Portugal. That’s where Germann’s dream team of American seniors recently won the gold medal for their age group in the European championship tournament.

His full-court press of honed basketball skills all started with habits. The same can be said for physical activity in our lives. One good habit gives an assist to another one. Before you know it, you’ve scored a triple-double through self-motivation, dedication and perspiration.

“I try to encourage others to stay active with a goal in mind,” Germann told me in between shots.

One of his three primary goals is to perform his job as Porter County Prosecutor at its highest level.

“To do this every day, I need to be physically, mentally and spiritually healthy,” Germann said. “It helps if I can shut down my mind and do something active.”

The most challenging part of staying active for most people is simply getting started, he said.

This isn’t an indictment against anyone of a certain age who feels intimidated by physical activity. For Germann, this is the personal testimony of someone who has witnessed the empowering qualities of staying active in his older years.

“The older we get, our bodies lose strength and muscle mass faster than we can build it,” Germann said as I clanked one of my shots off the backboard. “But I love the challenge of it all, even if takes me a half hour to warm up on the court.”

We met at that Valparaiso school to shoot some baskets and shoot the bull about the crucial connection between aging and activity. Our country is growing older faster than it has in the last century. The U.S. population 65 and over grew nearly five times faster than the total population from 1920 to 2020, according to U.S. Census data.

The baby boom generation (born 1946-1964) and millennials (born 1982-2000) comprise the two largest U.S. cohorts. Both groups continued to age over the past two decades with the older population reaching 55.8 million or 16.8% of the population in 2020.

Germann, who has four children, started working out with weights when he was 50. He does push-ups in the morning but prefers working out in the evenings after work. A trainer pushes him to push himself, though Germann has been doing that since he was a kid growing up in Evansville.

We compared our running abilities in our teenage years as we walked around the middle school’s outdoor track. The bottom line is that Germann was fast and I was fat. He’s still fast for his age. He runs 40- and 60-yard wind sprints five times during his workouts.

“My trainer calls it the fountain of youth,” Germann joked.

You don’t need to run wind sprints or discover the fountain of youth to involve physical activity in your life. You simply have to move your body and keep moving, in whatever fashion.

“If you can walk 50 feet today, that’s great,” Germann said. “If you can walk 55 feet the next week, even better.”

Too many of us are not even doing that. Adults in our country sit for more than 12 hours a day, on average.

This sedentary lifestyle is becoming increasingly more common largely due to jobs that require sitting for prolonged periods, long work commutes, TV binge watching and increased cell phone usage, according to a study published in the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine.

With this lifestyle comes dangerous health problems and higher risks of developing chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer and obesity, even in those people who exercise regularly.

Here’s the good news. The study found that moving for five minutes every half hour can help counteract the harmful effects of continuous sitting.

“Adding more movement into your life doesn't have to be overly strenuous or negatively impact your work,” said Ather Malik, a family medicine physician with Northwest Medical Group – Primary Care.

To break up those long periods of sitting, try stretching at your desk, walking around during a phone conversation, visiting a coworker at their desk, or taking the stairs rather than an elevator, he suggests.

These short activity breaks help lower blood pressure and blood sugar, reduce the risk of chronic conditions and improve mood and bone health. All it takes is effort, which is much cheaper than new medications, expensive therapies and risky operations.

One-fourth of American adults are physically inactive, contributing to one in 10 premature deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Malik has just what the doctors ordered for our collective obesity. He recommends incorporating 20 to 30 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise into your daily routine. Brisk walking, dancing, biking, even gardening or housework can qualify.

“The goal is to raise your heart rate, which helps oxygen and blood circulate better, and can also help you burn more calories and lower cholesterol,” Malik said.

If you’re interested in turning back your biological clock, check out the book, “Younger Next Year,” an action guide to delaying the onset of 70% of normal aging signs until well into your final years. It focuses on seven rules for achieving a stronger, healthier and younger body and mind.

Germann’s nine grandchildren are his end-game goal to stay active for as long as possible.

“I want them to remember that their grandfather was always able to play in the yard with them,” he said.