“I guess I should start with the basics. I am a Black person.”

This is how Quin Lamar started his standup comedy routine Saturday night at Uptown Social in downtown Michigan City. The Detroit native looked around at the audience of white people and quipped, “It looks like a snowstorm up in here.”

The audience laughed. Lamar smiled. I started taking notes for this column. I began writing it last week after receiving an email from a reader in response to a column I wrote in New Orleans. I wrote, “On a crowded sidewalk in the French Quarter, I noticed a middle-aged Black man riding a bicycle behind me as my wife wandered into his path. I gently guided her out of his way.”

I knew when I wrote it that I might hear from readers about the social descriptor I used.

“Why did you feel the need to mention the man on the bicycle was black?” asked Tom H. of Saint Johns, Florida. “You didn't refer to anyone else in the column by race — White, Asian, Hispanic, etc.”

The reader wasn’t judging me. He was challenging me. I appreciated him noticing that line in the column. Did it reveal my inherent or implicit bias? Or is it simply how I see the world?

“Inherent bias has been a big topic of discussion over the last couple of years,” the reader told me. “Do I have it? I don't know. I know that when I am relating a story to someone and there was a person of color involved, I always need to remind myself that that doesn't matter and I don't need to mention it. It's bad enough that I even have to think about it.”

This is an excellent point to raise. It’s also one I’ve written about several times through the years. I’m just as guilty as anyone else with blind-spot biases. Some of them are related to my age. Others created strictly by my personal experiences. A few of my social or cultural biases have no defense.

Implicit bias occurs automatically and unintentionally, though nevertheless affecting judgments, decisions and behaviors, according to my dictionary. Inherent biases are more pervasive, even affecting people with avowed commitments to impartiality, such as judges.

We’re all judges and juries when it comes to how we perceive and treat others.

Confession: I’m not one of those “color blind” people who claim they never see skin-color differences between Black and white people (or Asians, Hispanics, etc.). I do see race, and I use it as a social descriptor if needed. And sometimes when it’s not needed, strictly out of habit.

Maybe it’s because of my age, or my upbringing in a predominantly Black city, or my suspicions toward those people who claim they “don’t see color.”

“That’s BS,” Eldridge Brown III told me. “What they mean when they say that is they don’t judge based on color. But they definitely see it.”

Brown is a friend of mine who helped me dissect this issue for a previous column. Oh, and he's Black. Is it wrong to identify him here as Black? I’ll let you decide. Try doing it without judgment, as this reader did.

“When I hear or read something and a person's race is mentioned, and it isn't really germane to the story, it seems to just smack me right in the face,” he told me. “I am not putting you down, Jerry, not at all. It's second nature for us to do that because a person is ‘different’ from ourselves.”

Quin Lamar is someone who is very different than me and my life experiences. He knows it and he explores it through his comedy routine, which is well polished, word for word.

“I’m the first openly queer person in my family,” he told the audience Saturday night at Uptown Social. “Uh, people usually clap for that.”

(A quick side note: Uptown Social is a charming, historic and beautiful hidden gem to visit for any kind of event or performance. I highly recommend it. Look for a column soon.)

“I got gay married at Disney World,” Lamar said. “So, we’re all clear that he’s white, right? Yeah, I’m sleeping with the enemy.”

Lamar is 6 feet, 4 inches tall “if it comes to that,” his Instagram profile states. He’s a big man who’s overweight. Possibly clinically obese. I’m not sure if this social descriptor of mine also reveals a bias, but Lamar based much of his routine on his appearance. Lamar’s cousin once told him that he looks like the “gayest bouncer ever.”

On Saturday, he wore gray gym shorts, bright yellow gym shoes and a black shirt with rainbow imagery and the words “Love is Love.” To summarize, he’s a large Black man who’s gay and in a biracial marriage, touring the country and sharing his personal life with judgmental strangers who laugh at him. And with him.

Compared to his life experiences, I feel like a stale Saltine left in the sun after a picnic with a church group of baby boomer WASPs (White Anglo-Saxon Protestants).

“Being Black AND Gay is not for the weak I’ll say,” he stated in a magazine story earlier this year. “Black culture has a lot of internalized homophobia, and gay culture has internalized racism and anti-Blackness. Being a multiple minority gives you a certain perspective. I try to highlight this in my comedy.”

Lamar did an ancestry search and found out that he is “only” 80% African and 20% European.

“I was devastated,” he said. “When I found out that I was white, I started acting more white.”

He started “shhhh-ing” people in movie theaters. He enjoyed an entire song by the band Phish. And he started saying hello to police officers on the street.

“But the cops didn’t know I was white,” he said with a smirk.