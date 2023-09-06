Twenty-two minutes.

This is how long I spoke on the phone with a Highland woman who was extremely upset about the menacing behavior of one of her neighbors.

“She scares the (expletive) out of me,” she told me angrily. “She can snap at any moment and I may not be physically able someday to tell you about it.”

The woman, a single mother of three, spoke for almost 20 minutes straight. I squeezed in just a few questions during the two minutes I spoke. Over the course of our chat, her agitated emotions settled down. The tone of her voice lowered. Her verbal cadence slowed.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” she said softly. “I get so worked up over this situation.”

I asked what I could do to help her situation. Should I contact police to see if anyone else has reported her neighbor? Should I search for any previous criminal offenses? Should I post something on social media?

“What can I do?” I asked.

“Uh, well, nothing I guess,” she replied. “Maybe I just needed to vent to someone.”

There’s a part of me that felt disappointed and frustrated. I spoke with the woman while driving from one interview to another. I thought a column might come out of our phone chat. I never wrote anything about it until today, and this column is not about menacing neighbors although it’s always a popular topic of discussion.

Most of my exchanges with readers do not make it into this column space or any posts on my socials.

It took me years to realize that this is part of my job as a newspaper columnist. It’s also part of the job for most journalists. They listen. People talk. Sometimes those conversations turn into stories. Most times they don’t.

A crucial part of our job is listening and reading about people’s gripes, fears, allegations and accomplishments. They need to vent, to be heard, to be acknowledged. Each week I hear from a couple dozen readers for this very reason who I never end up writing about.

On my recent car trek to New Orleans, I was behind the wheel for more than 30 hours. Many of those hours were spent talking to readers about their complaints or feedback or story ideas.

“Sorry, I didn’t mean to talk so much,” a city official from Valparaiso told me.

“I’m not sure if this is a column for you or not, but I have to tell someone,” a Hammond reader told me.

“If you can’t write about it, maybe one of your co-workers can,” a woman from Crown Point said.

Many of the story ideas I receive are forwarded to my colleagues or stashed away for future use or background information. Context is important for my job. I don’t mind gathering perspectives from other people, including those that are radically different than mine. Here’s an example.

“Not too long ago you wrote an article praising the city of Gary. You should write the true story of Gary,” Noah B. wrote in an email. “Gary is now a murder capital and yet you make it look like a perfect city.”

I have no idea what he’s talking about.

I’ve written more than 100 stories, columns and social media posts on my hometown and its troubles. I’ve also written a book on the city’s glorified and devastating history, “Lost Gary, Indiana.” I’ve covered most angles about the Steel City while exploring its positives, negatives, virtues and sins. It’s common for some readers to judge my perspective of Gary on only one or two columns, not my full body of work.

“So why don’t you tell the truth about Gary and be honest,” Noah B. wrote. “I would bet you are a Democrat and voted for Biden.”

Too many Americans have only two colors on their palette — black and white — without even a smudge of gray. Yet I still enjoy their colorful commentary, observations and feedback on my work.

“Just finished reading your column today and it really hit home,” Geoff A. of Homewood, Illinois, wrote via email. “Due to my recent retirement and your column, I have a refreshed outlook on my past. It mattered but not as much as I thought. Today I had a funeral for that bruised and battered 7 year old kid.”

Several readers shared similar stories about their childhood and their plans to finally bury their inner child as a way to heal and move forward.

Other readers are dutiful in pointing out mistakes, typos and errors in my writing. I never mind. I string together more than 1,000 words every day for various platforms. Sometimes I make mistakes or continue bad habits. I appreciate being corrected in an effort to improve my skills.

“In your column today, July 26, I found this, ‘You have no idea where you're at, where you're going ... ’” Ruth D. wrote. “The phrase ‘Where you're at’ is one of my pet peeves. It is NOT correct. The proper way is: Where are you? Following up with the word ‘at’ is redundant. And it's used so frequently that I'm sure most people think it's correct. Look it up on Google.”

No need to look it up. She’s right. I was wrong.

Before I got into the newspaper business, I asked two of my favorite columnists, Richard Roeper and Neil Steinberg, about their writing styles. Both of them mentioned that they write “conversationally,” as if they’re casually talking to readers from one bar stool to another while sharing a drink. I never forgot this but sometimes my conversational tone is not grammatically correct. I don’t mind when readers point it out.

Whether it’s to correct me, chastise me, praise me or condemn me, part of my job is to listen to all of it. In between, I try to write columns that challenge you, entertain you, anger you or prompt you to look at things differently.

It's our few minutes together every day. Or 22 minutes.