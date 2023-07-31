Jerry Davich Metro columnist Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After 62 hours and 11 minutes of continual motion on two Great Lakes, the sailboat Geronimo and its seven-member crew finally arrived at Mackinac Island.

Last Tuesday morning, at 2:32 a.m., the Chicago Yacht Club race committee shined a spotlight on the 33-foot sailboat, then fired a gun into the air. Geronimo officially crossed the finish line.

Region sailors and two 'goats' reach Mackinac Island in 62 hours The seven-member crew of the sailboat Geronimo before it set sail for Mackinac Island from Chicago on July 22.

Herb Philbrick, the sailboat’s fatigued skipper, immediately radioed the race committee for formal confirmation. Seconds later, the crew began celebrating and congratulating Philbrick and Michael Lunn, the newest members of the Island Goats Sailing Society. Both men have competed in 25 “Mac” races, allowing them induction into the fabled group.

“Before the race started, some well-meaning sailor said technically all you have to do is start the race and you will have earned the Goats Society designation,” Lunn said.

Region sailors and two 'goats' reach Mackinac Island in 62 hours Michael Lunn is one of the newest members of the Island Goats Sailing Society after competing in 25 “Mac” races, allowing him induction into t…

It’s not the way Lunn rolls, or sails, but accomplishing this simple task proved harder than it needed to be. As legend goes, the reason the race takes place only once a year is that it gives sailors enough time to forget the past year.

The prestigious Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac Island is the longest annual freshwater sailing race in the world.

“Geronimo started the race cleanly,” crew member Kevin Comerford told me.

There were 16 boats in their section when Geronimo set sail from Chicago on Saturday, July 22. (Read my previous column at NWI.com.)

Region sailors and two 'goats' reach Mackinac Island in 62 hours Herb Philbrick, the sailboat’s skipper, and crew member Michael Lunn are the newest members of the Island Goats Sailing Society. Both men have…

The start is always one of the more chaotic moments of the race because boats are tacking back and forth and jockeying for position in order to be the first across the line. The wind forecast was off for that morning. The actual wind speed - seven to 10 knots out of the southwest - was higher than predicted.

“It does not get much better than this,” Lunn told crew mates.

“It’s been a few years since we had one like this,” Philbrick told him.

Region sailors and two 'goats' reach Mackinac Island in 62 hours The prestigious Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac Island is the longest annual freshwater sailing race in the world.

Geronimo’s two “goats” clicked right away during the race, as if they had known each other for years, not just days.

“We were finishing each other’s sentences,” Lunn said.

Lunn’s role in the race was like a utility infielder in baseball. He did whatever job was needed at any time. Comerford was the boat’s first mate, coordinating the crew’s schedule, meals and communications.

Region sailors and two 'goats' reach Mackinac Island in 62 hours Since it was built in 1994, Geronimo has competed 28 times in the esteemed Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac, the longest annual freshwater …

Other crew members included college students Riley Vreeke and Paul Ward, and Greg Ewer, who manned the helm and fore-deck. Brian Hartman, a motor boater who’s a natural at nautical navigation, helped keep the sailboat’s battery functioning. (Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column at NWI.com.)

The Mac’s fleet was divided in two groups, with one-third of it above the line where the wind died and two-thirds of it trapped below the line.

“It was like a NASCAR restart,” Lunn said. “We did eight miles in four hours.”

Region sailors and two 'goats' reach Mackinac Island in 62 hours After 62 hours and 11 minutes of continual motion on two Great Lakes, the sailboat Geronimo and its seven-member crew finally arrived at Macki…

For Geronimo’s crew, the race was mostly uneventful, without having to contend with storms to their south.

“We could see other boats caught up in it,” Comerford said.

One of the more dramatic events occurred during the middle of the first night. The wind was picking up to gusts just north of 14 knots. Vreeke was at the helm, Ewer in the cockpit, Hartman tended to the main sheet, and Comerford worked the fore-deck.

They had a symmetrical spinnaker set for the wind angle as gusts spiked to 17 knots while on a course towards Point Betsie.

“We heard what sounded like a shotgun blast,” Comerford said. “The boat immediately started rounding up.”

Steering problems raised a red flag for the crew. They soon figured out that the twinger line had failed. That line puts tension on a boat’s spinnaker sheets. When it failed, the result moved the pole forward which caused the boat to become overpowered by the wind.

“I immediately clipped my safety lanyard to the jack-line and crawled out to the lifelines because we needed to take down the spinnaker to bring the boat back into control,” Comerford said. “In those brief few seconds, the boat started rounding up and I was in Lake Michigan up to my hips.”

He shouted to the crew, “I’m underwater!” meaning they needed to get the sail down quickly. The commotion woke up Lunn and Philbrick, who jumped out from down below to help out.

The crew put up a head-sail, organized the deck and repacked the spinnaker so Geronimo could get back up and running to full speed. The mishap cost them a lot of time in a race where every second counts.

At another point in the race, while sailing through the Manatou Islands, the boat completely lost wind. The crew tried everything in their power to keep the boat moving: putting up light air sails, repositioning their bodies, and sitting as still as possible to prevent the boat from rocking.

“We considered going outside the Manitou Islands, north over the top versus south through the channel,” Lunn said. “There was more wind, but it was a lot farther to sail and trickier to navigate the shoals.” (For more sailing details from the race, visit my Facebook page.)

Region sailors and two 'goats' reach Mackinac Island in 62 hours As with many sailors, these Mac races have put yearly gusts of wind into the sails of Lunn’s life. He met his wife, Kate, through sailing. The…

As with many sailors, these Mac races have put yearly gusts of wind into the sails of Lunn’s life. He met his wife, Kate, through sailing. They were racing on different boats in a National Offshore One-Design, or NOOD regatta, in 2000.

“Mike’s boat randomly rafted off our boat,” Kate recalled.

Her boat’s crew invited Mike’s crew to join them for margaritas. Someone dropped a drink on the cockpit floor so Kate invited Mike to sit next to her to get out of the mess. The following weekend for a different race they connected again. They later married on the porch of the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. This year they’ll celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.

“Kate is my first mate,” Lunn told me.

Their sailing tradition has included their 16-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, who joins them for the island’s annual rum party after every Mac race. Her first one was at 8 weeks old.

“She’s on her way to being a Rum Party Goat,” Lunn joked. “Now that is some mighty fine parenting if you ask me.”

GALLERY: The Times Photos of the Week