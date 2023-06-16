The car was slowly dying from old age, parked at the curb for months.

Rust spread like cancer through its subframe, engine cradle and wheel wells. The brakes were dangerously useless. Its battery remained dead after repeated jump-starts. It needed an infusion of money we didn’t have to keep it alive.

“Unless you find the correct buyer who wants to put money into replacing all those things, it would be worth just scrap value,” a repair shop owner told me.

A decision had to be made. It was time to pull the plug on the old girl and somehow haul it across the Rusty Bridge to the big junkyard in the sky.

“Is this the end? Are we saying goodbye today?” my wife asked me Tuesday.

“Yeah,” I replied. “I’m calling the time of death at 12:29 p.m.”

Her 2005 Hyundai Tucson made its final drive to a repair shop, where I emptied it of everything but the memories. I extracted a set of jumper cables, an old blanket, two hoodies, a CD case holder, a handful of coins and a bunch of forgotten items from the glove box. (Anyone need an owner’s manual?)

“I’ll be right over,” my wife told me over the phone. “I want to say goodbye.”

Say goodbye? To a car?

Until that moment, I didn’t realize just how much our vehicles matter to us. They are more than just manufactured vessels transporting us from point A to point B. Fact is, they transport us, and possibly our families, to and from thousands of points over the course of their lifespan.

It could be for five years. It could be 10 years. With my wife’s Tucson, it was 18 years. Nearly two decades of trips, treks, errands and vacations. Dashboard dinners. Musical serenades. Sightseeing spectacles. Speeding jaunts. You name it. Our vehicles are four-wheeled memory-makers without us even recognizing it.

They chaperone us to our kids’ schools hundreds of times. They escort us to our grandparents’ homes. They protect us in hostile neighborhoods and through dangerous traffic. We entrust these contraptions with our very lives.

They’re also part of our family, up until the day they’re not.

“Straight to the crusher,” the repair shop owner told me Tuesday.

On an appropriately dank day, I went through the Tucson to salvage anything of value or meaning. It was parked right behind an ambulance. How appropriate, I thought. I found a hardened wad of chewing gum in the back ashtray. I found part of a chocolate candy bar that melted years ago. I found an empty bottle of Polo cologne.

The car reeked of nostalgia.

“Remember our vacation to Williamsburg?” my wife asked. “And to Indianapolis? And to Tennessee?”

And countless other trips for daily errands, weekly routines and summer escapes. In fact, about 170,000 miles of these excursions. This number of miles doesn’t seem like many when compared to my car, a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo with 307,000 miles. Betsy is held together with hope, faith and steely determination by its cheap and stubborn owner.

“I figured I’d see Betsy go before the Tucson,” the shop owner joked.

He’s right. Every time I drive my car, I wonder if it will be the last time. I’ve poured a few thousand dollars into it through the years. It rattles. It vibrates. It smells like burnt oil. Every possible dashboard warning light has lit up at some point.

On Wednesday, a new dashboard warning light popped up: SECURITY.

I was driving down the Borman Expressway at 80 mph when I noticed it. Security is the last feeling I have behind the wheel of this car. But we’ve been together for almost 20 years. It’s been my longest romantic relationship. I love Betsy. “Don’t you die on me,” I told her.

Later that day, I posted about it on my socials. That warning light has something to do with its ignition switch or something. As with the Tucson, I can’t put any more money into it. If Betsy lives through the end of this year, let alone through another brutal summer, I’d be thrilled.

The Tucson had been on life support for more than a year. We rarely drove it.

My stepchildren used it to learn to drive, later taking turns to use it during their high school years. As little kids, they fought with each other in the back seat. As young adults, they sat in the driver's seat to view all the joys and perils of the world through its windshield.

Family dynamics inside a house often stay the same inside a vehicle, although everyone is then extremely close to each other. Instead of separating into different rooms in a house, family members can only inch away from each other in a car and look in different directions through the windows.

My wife and I joked about this while saying our goodbyes to the Tucson. She hugged the steering wheel. I hauled out a phone charger that still works.

“It’s the Tuscon’s last gift,” she said.

Our vehicles can feel like members of our families, transporting more than just people through the cosmic intersection of time and space. They also transport memories that never rust out or take an off-ramp. I didn’t realize this until now.

After we said our goodbyes to the Tucson, I posted about it on my Facebook page with a fitting eulogy: “Rest in pieces, our trusty old friend.”