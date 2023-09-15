The young students didn’t have a clue about the importance of this day.

“Next!” the photographer yelled out.

A boy with messy hair and a messier attitude sat in front of the photographer. He didn’t smile. He sort of snarled. Click. Done. The boy proudly marched away in front of his classmates as if he just kissed a girl in the hallway.

“Next!” the photographer called out.

Welcome to “picture day” taking place at most schools across the country this month. It’s an annual rite of passage for kids at the beginning of each new school year. Most kids, though, don’t fully understand the enduring legacies of these photos.

Picture day is a snapshot in time for children and teenagers. It captures them for a fat minute as they make their way through childhood and adolescence, typically from kindergarten through 12th grade, and possibly in preschool and college as well.

Parents usually cherish picture days at school more than their kids, who don’t realize the long-lasting implications of these photos. Each moment-in-time image reminds us who we were at certain ages, what we looked like and what kind of attitude we had toward education and obedience in general.

“Look over here... Sit up higher... Chin up... Move your head this way a little... Slide that hair from your face... Fix your shirt collar... Smile... A little more... Too much... OK, great, now hold it.”

Seconds later, their photo is cemented to the future whether they know it or not.

Years ago I popped in to a picture day at a middle school, figuring high school kids would care too much about their looks and grade school kids wouldn’t care enough. But young teenagers

doing the limbo between childhood and adulthood? It seemed like a Kodak-moment idea.

There, on the stage of a noisy auditorium, two professional photographers used 21st century digital equipment and 19th century instructions to corral, cajole and capture the kids’ images — for all of eternity.

The kids, of course, don’t realize the permanence of these hastily-snapped photos. They don’t understand that these images may be etched into their yearbook forever and then unearthed a year from now, 10 years from now or 30 years from now. They don’t grasp that they’ll someday stumble upon these photos and scream, “That was ME?!”

Maybe such an intoxicating kiddie-cocktail of ignorance and innocence is a good thing. Not so with all kids, though. One sixth-grade girl was in tears earlier in the day because her hair wasn’t styled just perfect. She clamored for her big sister to come to school and correct it.

Most boys made sure they looked just OK from the chest up. Girls made sure their pants and shoes matched, too. One boy wore a hooded sweatshirt. He stared into the camera, tilted his head and lifted the hood around his neck. The photographer shook her head, walked over and tucked it back down. The boy smirked.

I remembered when students were always given a free disposable comb, black or red, on our picture day. That was the highlight of the day for me. I dreaded seeing myself when my photos were eventually delivered.

On stage, I stood behind one of the photographers. I watched each kid strut or sulk toward their moment in the spotlight. The children looked thrilled to lawfully escape some dreadful class, standing in a line that dated back to previous generations of students.

It was a breakfast club of classroom clichés — the wilting wallflowers, the cocky jocks in training, the whip-smart wonder kids and the class clowns who kept cracking jokes. They sported self-conscious smiles, giddy anticipation, teenage angst or apathetic indifference.

When my son, Josh, was a high school junior, he intentionally wanted to mock the whole idea of picture day. It was purely an act of silly rebellion for such school-mandated nonsense, he thought. But he needed my permission to pull it off. I had to actually be there that day to approve his choice of gag-gift glasses to wear, simply as a prop. He didn’t wear glasses.

I went with him, figuring the photographer wouldn’t let my son wear them for his photo. And I was right. Josh sat down, put on those dopey glasses and refused to smile. The photographer looked at me, I nodded OK, and he begrudgingly snapped the photo.

Josh instantly smiled. I smiled too. The photographer didn’t.

“Next!” he yelled out sternly.

Josh, who turns 40 next month, never had an affinity for school, just like me. We escaped from the correctional facilities of education like inmates tunneling to freedom. We’ve never looked back.

“Thanks again for aiding and abetting in my tomfoolery that day,” he told me after I recently shared that photo on social media.

I still have it in my home office, staring back at me through those goofy glasses as I write this column. This is the permanent allure of picture day at schools. Childhoods end. Photos from picture day live on.

