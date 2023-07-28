Like a time machine, SerbFest transports Christopher Kosovich back to previous festivals with his family.

“The sounds and the flavors, these are powerful reminders of all the family connections I am fortunate to have today,” Kosovich said. “And what makes it all the more easier to remember those who are not here any more.”

He can instantly recall the smile on his grandfather’s face when SerbFest returns each summer at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Merrillville. Kosovich’s late grandfather will again join him, in spirit, during this year’s SerbFest, which runs Friday through Sunday.

“For me, it's something that I have grown up with my entire life that I can remember,” Kosovich said. “This is the heart of the festival to me. It's a bridge to the past as much as it is a bridge to the future.”

I have similar time-machine moments at SerbFest, recalling all the Croatian picnics in Gary that I attended in my youth. Barbecue lamb. Sweet cheese strudel. Fresh bread. Green onions. Tamburitza music. If I close my eyes, I can smell, taste and hear all of it from decades ago.

Kosovich taps into these sensory memories with his church’s social media posts about the festival.

“Seeing the pastries and the items on the grill elicit powerful emotions,” he said. “Here I am in my middle 40s and every bite of strudel or lamb transports me to the festivals on 49th Street before our present-day church was built.”

Here I am in my 60s and I clearly remember my grandmother stretching out strudel dough across her tiny kitchen table in the Glen Park section of Gary. She’d be smoking Virginia Slim cigarettes, drinking bottomless cups of Folgers coffee and talking in Croatian on the phone to my great aunt, who I called “Teta” (pronounced tett-ah).

The only Croatian language I can still speak is curse words, but I won’t even whisper them this weekend at SerbFest. When I was a boy, I was often asked if I was Croatian or Serbian. I always answered with cautious hesitance so I didn’t anger my elders. Back then, it mattered much more than it does today.

I don’t know the complex and combative history between Croatians and Serbians. I instead focus on the cultural similarities. It’s what I enjoy most about SerbFest.

“The festival is a place for people within the Serbian community to come together and share something special,” Kosovich said. “It amazes me that while many people living in Northwest Indiana today may not have an Eastern European-sounding last name. But peel back a few layers of that family tree and you might be surprised.”

The theme of this year's SerbFest is the immigrant experience. My family also has one to share.

Mihael Podnar is a younger relative of mine who lives in Bilaj, a small village near the town of Gospić in Croatia. A few years ago, he was searching online for members of his family tree when he stumbled onto a newspaper column of mine with old photos of my ancestors.

“According to this photo, I think we are related,” he wrote to me on Facebook. “I saw that photo and it was so familiar to me, especially because of the big mustache of Joseph Davich.”

This is my late father’s name, I told him.

It turned out that he was right about our family relation. My great-grandmother, Filka Butkovich, was born in his village in 1885. My great-grandfather, Josip Devcic, was born in Gospic, Croatia, in 1882.

After marrying on May 10, 1906, in Yugoslavia and emigrating to this country, they started a family in Hibbing, Minnesota, where their last name became Davich.

He was a rock blaster, called a “powder monkey,” for the iron mines in the northern part, the coldest part, of that state. She housed boarders to make ends meet while raising seven children. Their grandkids later called him “Dede” (pronounced Dee-dee) and called her “Baba” (Bub-ba).

One of the couple’s seven children was named George Davich. He left Hibbing for Gary, where he worked for the city, raised a family and raised hell. He was my grandfather. He married my late grandmother, Diana Davich, whose birthday was Wednesday.

I would have loved to take her to SerbFest this weekend for her birthday. She would have likely criticized how the sarma (stuffed cabbage) was prepared, but still.

“It excites me when people like you get excited about the festival because it touches something very special,” Kosovich said.

St. Sava also is something very special. Nestled amid 140 acres at 9191 Mississippi Street in Merrillville, the eye-catching church houses a parish that has been around for more than 100 years. SerbFest offers an opportunity for the Northwest Indiana community to engage with a place where they may not visit on any other day.

“The building with the big domes with the crosses on top,” Kosovich said. “The festival is an opportunity to engage people within the heart of the church community, the people who inhabit the building, sharing the sights, sounds and flavors of our culture.”

On a surface level, SerbFest is just another church fundraiser. On a deeper level, it’s a cultural time capsule that gets unearthed and opened every summer. Older generations find memories from previous festivals. Younger generations make fresh memories for future time capsules.

In a dream scenario, I would attend SerbFest with my grandson, Landon, who turns 5 on Sept. 11, my father’s birthday. We would eat lamb and strudel, listen to tamburitza music and secretly learn how to curse in Croatian, just as my dad would do at the old picnics.

This is the generational beauty of this summertime festival.

When Landon first learned my wife’s name, Karen, it came out of his mouth, “Teta.” We have no idea why or how, but he will likely call her this nickname throughout his life, just as my ancestors did.

Josip Devcic and Filka Butkovich would be so proud.