What is the most memorable concert you attended of your favorite music performer?

The Rolling Stones? U2? Prince? Coldplay? Aretha Franklin? Metallica? Beyoncé? Led Zeppelin? Lady Gaga? Queen? Dolly Parton? NWA?

Whoever it is and whenever it happened, I’ll bet you remember it vividly. The songs. The crowd. The venue. The encore. Your friends. Your feelings. Your excitement. Your memories.

Whether it took place in the 1960s or 1980s or 2000s, that live performance likely is imprinted in your head like lyrics on a sheet of music. And it’s possibly emblazoned in your soul.

In some way, it profoundly affected your life. Especially if you attended it in your impressionable youth, when musical heroes play such a meaningful role in our lives. They voice our feelings. They embody our passion. They amplify our angst.

All of these reactions were on display last weekend when Taylor Swift performed three sold-out shows at Soldier Field in Chicago. About 200,000 ticket-holders sang in unison. Beat for beat. Word for word.

This includes thousands of other Swifties who enjoyed acoustic ripples of the three shows from the grass areas outside Soldier Field. Despite being nowhere close to Swift or a stage, they enjoyed every song on the set list from afar. The vibe from inside the stadium wafted all around it, like the warm glow from a raging campfire.

Many of the fans outside Soldier Field described it as feeling like Ravinia, the music venue in Highland Park, Illinois, one of my favorite places for a live show. Last summer, I attended a Stevie Nicks concert there with my wife, who’s a die-hard fan. We didn’t get one glimpse of “the enchantress.” We didn’t care. My wife simply wanted to share the same air space with her musical heroine.

“We will have some moments tonight,” Nicks told the mesmerized audience.

And we did.

Swift’s fans experienced similar moments of spellbound ecstasy in Chicago. Countless videos posted on social media show Swifties going absolutely nuts during the shows. Teenage girls and young women, mostly, screamed in delight at the mere sight of Swift, similar to the generations of pop-music fans at Beatles concerts when they first hit the American music scene in the 1960s.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know the difference between The Beatles and Taylor Swift. But it’s their fans I’m comparing, not their music. The similarities of sheer joyfulness displayed at those live performances — more than 50 years apart — should connect generations of fans.

This wasn’t the case with some people of older generations who wrongly mocked the Swifties this past week in Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

“Get a grip! Taylor Swift is just a pop tart princess with too little talent and too many fans,” a middle-aged friend of mine posted on Twitter.

Me-ow, I thought.

Other critics of a certain age shared similar scorn or a belittling of Swift’s fans. I felt that the harsh criticism was unfair, short-sighted and generationally cyclical. Many of those critics attended live shows in their younger years of their own pop music heroes, insisting that it was a life-changing experience. Many of them also were mocked by their parents or grandparents for feeling that way.

I remember attending a Jane’s Addiction concert in Chicago (one of my top 10 live shows) but first picking up my friend, Mark Manos, at his home. As we left, his big brother mocked us for our choice of musical performance.

“Have fun, dudes!” he said sarcastically.

Music shouldn’t divide us. It should unite us.

“Music is life,” said Chris Bro, a fellow music explorer.

The Palatine, Illinois, native is a former radio DJ who lives in New York. He has a pulse on pop culture’s hottest trends, deepest cuts and musical soundscapes. (Find him on Twitter @ChrisBroNext.)

As Swift’s fans reminded us last weekend, a poet’s words dancing in unison with a musician’s sounds can move us to tears, smiles and nostalgic recollections. It can also enrage us, mesmerize us and enthrall us. The good songs anyway.

Live concerts of our favorite performer should epitomize all of these feelings into a singular celebration that transcends musical genres, music venues and music itself. The experience can catapult us to the stars, far beyond the star that’s performing on stage.

Those Swifties who were mocked or teased just had the time of their life. I mean this literally. It may be the best experience of their life. They didn’t want it to end.

Looking back, it won’t matter to them what they paid for tickets. Or the pilgrimage to get there. Or the hours of waiting to see their heroine. All that will matter is that they were there. Period.

They will relive those memories like many of us relive unforgettable memories of concerts from decades ago. This kind of generational joy should be celebrated, not judged.

As Swift sings in one of her songs, “I could build a castle out of all the bricks they threw at me.”

It’s a castle now filled with a lifetime of memories for her Swifties.