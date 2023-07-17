“My Twitter traffic is a joke so here I am, dangling by a Threads.”

This is my bio for a Threads account I opened last week, joining more than 100 million users around the world, including the NWI Times. My decision to join Threads may be a bigger waste of time than opening a Twitter account in 2008. And yet my curiosity kept tapping me on the shoulder.

Threads is Instagram’s new version of Twitter, the micro-blogging social media site that has been through controversial changes since Elon Musk bought it. Meta, which operates Facebook, launched Threads to siphon away disgruntled Twitter users and to attract new users interested in sharing short-form content. I fit both categories.

Over the past 15 years, I’ve opened accounts on multiple social media platforms for the same reason: to expand the readership of my writing, whether it’s through columns, stories, videos or posts.

The only reason I opened my first social webpage was because a newspaper editor told me to do it.

“If anything, you’ll find new readers,” she told me.

She was right. I’ve found thousands of new readers since 2007, when I opened a Facebook account with the lowest of expectations and the highest of skepticism. I had no personal interest in connecting with old friends, creeping on high school classmates or sharing what I just had for dinner with strangers. I simply didn’t care about those things at the time. I just wanted to write newspaper stories.

Eventually, I became a columnist, freelance writer, author, public speaker, radio-show host and content creator. I soon realized that I needed online platforms to share my work.

These days, I’m a “socials” junkie, sharing every column I write, as well as a daily barrage of videos, photos, podcasts and posts. I have five Facebook accounts with nearly 10,000 followers, friends and readers. I also have accounts on LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok (more on this fiasco in a minute).

“So, are you going to open a Threads page too?” a colleague asked me last week.

“Why not,” I replied, smirking.

So I did.

Threads, which is billed as a more upbeat public square platform, costs nothing but my time and my personal data, which is already accessible to too many entities. Threads reached 100 million users faster than OpenAI’s generative chat-bot ChatGPT, according to industry data. This fact didn’t scare me off. It seduced me.

One of my favorite aspects of Threads is its 500-character limit, notably longer than Twitter’s 280-character limit. I’m a long-form narrative storyteller who struggles to write with brevity. Twitter is my hell.

On Threads, I enjoy the ability to share up to 10 photos or items, similar to Instagram, compared to the four Twitter allows. I can also swipe side by side like on Instagram. Also, there are no ads on Threads, for now, but this doesn’t affect me much because I rarely scroll to view others’ posts.

My early concern about Threads is that, because it’s linked to Instagram, I keep getting notifications of follow “requests” and “accepts” from my same Instagram connections. I rarely send friend requests on any socials platform, so I can avoid anyone feeling obligated to accept it.

I view these online platforms as public spaces to meet people and engage with them, not as a way to knock on their front door and ask to be their “friend.” The delete button is one of my favorite friends. I encourage others to delete me from their lives if I become too bothersome, too boring or too provocative.

I use all the socials to share content more than to consume it. For me, it’s the difference between boredom and creativity. My Twitter bio states: “I’m just a storyteller and author who shares opinions as a newspaper columnist.” My Facebook bio is more honest: “Jerry is in the business of connecting people, asking unpopular questions and provoking dialogue.”

Guilty as charged, your honor.

Last week I recorded a video during a visit to the long-dilapidated Emerson High School in Gary. I shared it on all of my socials. This newspaper also shared it on its TikTok page. I didn’t yet own an account. A Times colleague showed me one of the comments underneath that video.

“Bro thinks he’s from Gary.”

Another comment said: “Bro doesn’t know one second of Gary.”

What? I was born and raised in that city, I thought. And while I haven’t lived there in decades, I know at least a few seconds of Gary.

Those two off-base comments are all it took for me to sign up for a TikTok account after years of saying I would never do it. I don’t have time to watch dozens or hundreds of videos. I also don’t have the attention span of a squirrel.

TikTok never interested me. But it should. It’s another way to engage with new people and a potential new audience at a different public square. If I’m giving away my data to the Chinese government to do it, so be it. So far, I haven’t watched many TikTok videos. I only wanted to comment on that video about me not being from Gary.

“Bro was born and raised in Gary,” I replied sarcastically.

The guy later replied: “Not talking about the guy in the vid pal.”

In other words, not me. I guess I signed up for TikTok for the wrong reason.

Regardless, I’ll stick around for a while to post a few videos and look up familiar names. Feel free to connect with me there too. And on Threads. I need the connections. And, like too many of us, I need the attention.