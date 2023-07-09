“All of us have a limited supply of oxygen in life.”

I wrote this line in a column about the Titan submersible tragedy last month. I attempted to point out a parallel between the passengers in that doomed vessel and the rest of us in the vessel called a human body. Several readers contacted me to point out that specific line, but only one shared their feelings about the literal aspect of this topic.

“Jerry, your column had a line in it that profoundly impacted me today,” Jo Anne Stas wrote in an email.

“It didn’t impact me because I’ve never thought of my death or the fact that my life here is temporary, because I have. It impacted me because I never thought of my death in terms of an oxygen supply countdown.”

The Titan’s 96-hour oxygen supply provided media outlets the perfect marketing tool for a countdown clock to death. How much air was left in the submersible for those passengers? We had no idea, just as we have no idea how much air is left in our own lives.

“This fact … made me wonder, how many hours of oxygen do I have left?” Stas asked.

She did a quick online search for the average life expectancy of a woman in the U.S.

“Google came back with 79.1 years,” Stas wrote.

She rounded it up to 80.

“Like I have control,” she joked.

Stas will be 60 this year, so 20 more years to live seemed better to her than 19 years.

“Then I did the math,” she said.

She multiplied 20 years by 365 days, which totaled 7,300 days. This doesn’t sound long enough to live, so she multiplied those days by the 24 hours in a day. That gives her 175,200 hours.

“I was taken aback at how small 175,200 hours was, so I multiplied it by 60 for the minutes,” she wrote.

That number is 10,512,000, which was more palatable to her. Imagine living an additional 10 million minutes. Would you be elated or crushed? It depends on your age, of course. If you’re, say, 25 years old, living to only 45 would be a tragedy. But if you’re, say, 55, it might seem like a triumph.

Stas took this limited-oxygen-supply scenario one step deeper. She searched for a free “countdown” app on her phone, then downloaded it, entering 20 years from that day. This mathematically estimated death date is June 23, 2043.

“Again, like I have control,” she said.

The countdown app asked her to name this “event.” Stas called it Expected Death.

“It’s now ticking away on my phone,” she told me.

Could you do this with your remaining years, days, hours and minutes? Or is it too morbid for you?

I don’t interpret her intriguing existential exercise as “memento mori,” the Latin phrase reminding us that death is inevitable. I view it from the opposite direction: Such an existential countdown can refocus our purpose in life. It can constantly remind us that not only is every year is precious, but so is every hour and minute.

If the past is just a story we tell ourselves, the future is just a story we’re writing about ourselves. Wouldn’t each of our stories be more meaningful if every day actually counted for something?

You read my words, I read yours

“Jerry, thousands of people read your columns every day, but do you read our responses to you? It’s only fair, right?” wrote James Maxwell of Munster.

Yes, I agree, James. I’ve felt this way since I received my first reader response to a story I wrote. This is why I make an attempt to reply to every email, voicemail, letter, text and social media message. Each day I spend at least a couple of hours responding to readers on those platforms. It’s part of my job as a newspaper columnist. It’s part of my passion as a writer.

Circling back to my column on the Titan implosion, it turns out that limited oxygen was a moot point. Its passengers were killed long before their air supply ran out, officials say. Readers from across the country surprisingly agreed with my cold assessment of this situation.

“Jerry, I LOVED IT!! Kudos to you for expressing what at least some of us thought!” wrote Brenda Booker of Racine, Wisconsin. “Thanks for letting me know that I am not the only ‘cold’ person out there in the world. I hope to see more pieces by you.”

Thank you, Brenda, and I hope to see more reader feedback from you. All of you, actually. This column space should be a dialogue as much as a monologue. You read my words, I read your words. It’s only fair, right?