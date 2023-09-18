Tony Gengo used the perfect ingredients to stay in business for nearly 70 years: A familiar setting. No fancy upgrades. Best prices around. The same family recipes. And a windowless escape from a world in chaos.

“That’s why Tony’s Place lasted as long as we did,” Gengo said. “People liked the familiarity of everything. It showed them something that hasn’t changed in our world because everything has changed in their life. Everything. But Tony’s never changed.”

That was Tony’s Place, in business since the Eisenhower administration until it closed permanently last month. For more than 68 years, the pizzeria was a tasty time capsule buried in downtown Valparaiso just across the street from what will be the city’s two new “transformational” downtown projects.

The combined $54.4 million development includes The Linc, a multi-use apartment and retail development complex, and the Lincoln Highway Garage. Once completed, the developments will accomplish longtime planning goals for the downtown district, city officials say.

“They told me that my business would go way up if I stayed open,” Gengo said. “But I just couldn’t do it. If we had the workers we needed, I would have stayed open.”

The Dish restaurant will be taking over what was once the bar side of Tony’s Place. A breakfast and brunch restaurant will fill the other side of the building, Gengo said.

“I don’t feel pushed out. I never lowered my asking price one dollar,” he said.

For customers who’ve been dining at Tony’s Place for decades, it feels like driving by a cemetery without any signage.

“It was like all of our customers died at once,” said Tammie Charnas, the manager of Tony’s Place. “I never get to see them again. It’s just horrible.”

Gengo added, “For our customers, it’s like losing a member of their family. I never thought Tony’s Place would affect so many people. Customers were crying. I choked up a couple of times but I didn’t cry. Closing that restaurant was just like burying my father again.”

I met with Gengo at his warehouse, located south of downtown. It’s packed with iconic artifacts from Tony’s Place, looking like a museum. He could charge admission if he wanted to open a new business along with his Tony’s Saddle Shop on the east side of the city.

During the final days of Tony’s Place, customers waited three hours or more for their last supper there.

“It felt like our heyday back on every Friday and Saturday night,” Gengo said. “I couldn’t tell people earlier that we were closing permanently because we wouldn’t have been able to handle all the customers. I was down to just two waitresses.”

This is the main reason Tony’s Place had to close two years earlier than Gengo planned. He wanted to make it to 70 years in business. His father, Anthony Gengo, Sr., who died in 2003, told him to retire at 65. Gengo hung on nine years longer, enjoying the restaurant's Pizza Hall of Fame acclaim.

“He always told me not to die at that pizza table, not to die mixing dough,” Gengo recalled. “I’ve been working at Tony’s Place since I was 5. That’s a long time to be in this business.”

Gengo and Charnas have watched babies grow up and have babies of their own while remaining loyal customers. Generation after generation. Pizza after pizza. It’s been an unconditional love affair for thousands of patrons.

“Customers would have their first date at Tony’s, then their engagement and bridal parties, then their wedding rehearsal,” Gengo said proudly. “And then their kids had kids and they also came back to Tony’s Place.”

This was the secret sauce of Tony’s Place.

“And the dough,” Charnas said.

The restaurant was more than merely a dining place. It was a “third place” for customers after their first place — home - and their second place — work. Gengo joked that he could have kept his restaurant open as a social club. No servers needed. He’s already getting partnership offers to sell his famous pizzas at other locations.

“Oh, my,” Charnas told him with a sigh.

The two have worked together for more than 40 years, casually finishing each other’s sentences.

“Oh, Anthony,” she tells him with a sigh when he misspeaks.

No topic is off limits for Gengo. Partisan politics. Helicopter parenting. Workers who don’t want to work. He’s got an opinion on everything. He should have his own YouTube or TikTok show. (Watch a video and view more photos at the online version of this column.)

“Back in the day, people actually gave a (expletive),” Gengo said. “Not anymore. If people acted like an (expletive) at Tony’s Place, I treated them like an (expletive). It didn’t affect our business. We were around for nearly seven decades.”

The 74-year-old Gary native is outspoken and old-fashioned. He believes in hard work, common sense and traditional values. He uses favorite curse words to pepper his conversations. And he refuses to use a smartphone.

”I had a 2G phone and it died. I let it die,” Gengo said. “These young people with smartphones are nuts. They’re on the phone all the time, even when they’re on a date. I’ve watched them.”

Charnas couldn’t resist chiming in.

“If they could have children through their phones, they would,” she joked.

“I don’t get people these days,” Gengo said.

Gengo is as politically correct as the year 1955, when his father opened the first Tony’s Place on “top of the hill” on Lincolnway, several blocks east of its current location, which opened in 1962.

“I couldn’t go inside my old building when they were gutting it. I just couldn’t do it,” Gengo said.

“It will never be the same,” Charnas said.

She was talking about Tony’s Place, but the same can be said for that corner of downtown Valparaiso.