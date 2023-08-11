Tower Park buzzed with the sounds of bouncing basketballs, squeaky gym shoes and the chatter of young Hoosiers playing pick-up games under the bright lights.

It’s one of my favorite sights in the summer. I biked past it and felt compelled to stop and watch the action. As parents watched on, their kids hustled up and down the courts oblivious to their surroundings. All that mattered was the game of basketball and its bragging rights.

Welcome to the Tower Park Summer League in Valparaiso, which attracted 100 children from across Northwest Indiana and Chicago. Last month, they converged here on Tuesday and Thursday evenings to be mentored by 16 coaches and tutored in the basic fundamentals of basketball.

“Next group, let’s go!” one of the coaches yelled during a group drill.

The kids were learning how to properly dribble past a defender from one end of the court to the other. After an hour of drills, they played games that could have lasted into the night if the kids had their way. It was a beautiful scene for this 61-year-old kid who still enjoys being on a basketball court, especially outdoors.

“Playing outside adds another element, one that is tough to describe unless you’ve played outside yourself,” said Bryon Hunt, co-organizer of this new summer league.

I’ve been playing outdoor basketball since I was a young boy growing up in Gary. I never felt talented enough to play on indoor courts. Playing outside in the elements felt like playing against a sixth defender with the wind or sun or rain or worse.

My childhood home had a basketball hoop and backboard nailed to the garage, facing our kitchen. I can’t tell you how many times my wayward shots bounced off the rim and right into the kitchen window. More than once it shattered. I usually blamed my friends, who showed up every day in the summer to play pick-up games in my driveway. The world swirled around us like a spinning basketball on the index finger of a Harlem Globetrotter.

We played basketball year round, shoveling our makeshift court when it snowed, sweeping away puddles when it rained, and using street chalk to mark the free throw line, 3-point arc and out-of-bounds markers.

“Basketball Jones, I got a basketball Jones,” Cheech and Chong sang on their 1973 album, “Los Cochinos.” The song’s lead character, Tyrone Shoelaces, was obsessed with basketball, and so was I even though I was short, fat and had no organized mentoring.

I felt envious while watching the kids at Tower Park learn proper techniques under the direction of skilled coaches including Valparaiso High School’s new boys basketball head coach, Ben Lieske. He was about the same age as those kids on the court when he first dreamed of becoming a basketball coach.

“I think about seventh or eighth grade I started deciding that this is what I want to do, to be a coach in Valpo,” the 2002 VHS graduate told The Times in May.

About half of the kids playing in the Tower Park league are from Valparaiso. The rest are from other Region communities including Chesterton, Crown Point, DeMotte, Gary, Hammond, Highland, Merrillville, Portage, Schererville.

“Getting the youth together to teach the fundamentals helps prepare them to grow with the game,” Hunt said. “We brought people of all walks of life and communities together to push Region basketball forward together.”

Basketball and Northwest Indiana go together like a rim and a net. I love riding my bike through our Region and watching pick-up games in action. Three on three. Five on five. Half court or full court. I slow down to watch and bask in its beauty.

“There’s a certain poetry to basketball,” Gary Germann told me last month while shooting baskets outside Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

As I wrote in a previous column, the Porter County Prosecutor’s team of senior citizen basketball lovers recently won the gold medal for their age group in the European championship tournament. Basketball can be played at most any age. This is the ageless charm of the sport.

“Basketball is a game I still play as an adult, and although I’ve been around the game for 40 years, it’s a game that is constantly evolving,” Hunt told me.

I used to play basketball against his father, Dave Hunt, in a weekly pickup game at a South Haven church. He’s a sharpshooter who had skills and talents I could only dream about. Those casual games revealed my embarrassing lack of organized training. I tried to overcompensate with sheer hustle, which can carry you only so far.

I thought of this glaring gap in my game while watching those kids play at Tower Park, a beautiful venue that’s been refurbished for basketball, baseball and pickle ball.

“It’s really been a great showcase for Valpo’s amazing parks department,” Bryon Hunt said.

This new league also is a great showcase for the generational sport of keeping kids engaged with a full court press of positive outlets for their boundless energy. Our task as adults is to find ways to harness it, redirect it and dribble it through all the negative distractions they will face during adolescence.

“What we’re trying to do here is build a sense of community across several communities while elevating the game of basketball,” Hunt told me after one of the practices.

He and the other coaches plan to host this league again next year. I’ll be there when they do because I still have a basketball Jones. I hope those kids do too.

