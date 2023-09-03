The souvenir poster is now covered in dust somewhere in my basement.

It’s a small replica of a South Shore poster commemorating the 50th anniversary of the formerly named Bethlehem Steel in Burns Harbor. The artist’s rendering of that mill is colorful, sanitized and glamorized, purposely omitting the smokestack-belching bleakness of a steel mill.

I received it in 2014 after taking a tour of the same mill where many of my family members worked and where my son currently works. Also, where I once worked as a food truck vendor for 10 years.

As steel mills go, this plant in Porter County is one of the cleaner, more eco-friendly ones. Although it is a smokestack landscape that can be toxic for our Region, it also has a certain natural charm, bordered on two sides by a national park. This fact was trumpeted often that day by tour guides, noting the wild deer and geese that freely roam the 3,300-acre property.

The poster summed up well Northwest Indiana’s industrial past: “Where nature and industry meld on the shores of Lake Michigan.”

Meld is a friendly word to use. Coexist, collide and tolerate are other words.

Our Region has had a love-hate relationship with steel mills since 1906 when U.S. Steel Gary Works began operations. Since then, we’ve been grappling with our “cap and trade” conundrum: We cap our valid health and environment concerns for the trade-off of steady money and putting food on the table. We’ve been blowing smoke in our own eyes for decades, selling off our land, lake and lives for the American Dream.

Private-sector jobs versus public-safety issues. Long-term health versus short-term wealth. Environmental conservation versus global capitalism. It’s been a shoreline tug-of-war between comfortable lifestyles and gritty livelihoods.

“Most of us were born and raised here. We are the fabric of Northwest Indiana,” a retired steelworker told me.

No truer words were ever said about this Region. Steelworkers are the durable fabric that’s been riveted into nearly every aspect of our lives. Our economy, our culture, our identity, our past and our future, but to what degree? This is the multi-billion dollar question.

The latest jolt to the local steel industry is news about U.S. Steel entering into confidentiality agreements with prospective buyers after turning down a buyout offer from Cleveland-Cliffs, its longtime competitor which operates the aforementioned Burns Harbor plant.

“While everyone at U.S. Steel is focused first and foremost on safety, the team continues to make significant progress transforming the company into a customer-centric, world-competitive Best for All steelmaker,” U.S. Steel said in a letter to shareholders.

“First and foremost on safety” isn’t the true bottom line for the Pittsburgh-based corporation, which immediately transformed Gary into a company town. This other line to shareholders better defines its first and foremost focus: “Our number one obligation is to uphold our fiduciary duties. This means we are focused on the path forward for the company that drives the most value for you — our stockholders.”

Smokestack skyline shareholders

All of us in this Region have been shareholders, of sorts, of the local steel industry. We’ve shared in its profits, pitfalls, reputation and trickle down effect for our economy. Steel mills are grimy, dangerous and (except for the handsome paychecks) thankless industrial sites designed to produce mass quantities of products.

Our smokestack skyline is an economic and cultural asset we’ve taken for granted for most of our lives. No, most of us may not bring up the topic of steel mills during swanky dinner parties, power-lunch outings, or with out-of-town visitors. But deep down, we know that it’s been one of our aces in the hole for more than a century. The other ace is the southern tip of Lake Michigan and its shoreline dunes.

“If the steel mills opened for tours they would be our second largest attraction,” Lorelei Weimer, president and CEO of Indiana Dunes tourism, once told me. “How exciting it would be for visitors to enter into a real steel mill and see how we produce steel.”

I realized this during my 50th anniversary tour of what was then called ArcelorMittal, which was dolled up for the special occasion with fresh coats of paint, strategic landscaping and visual upgrades. The company spent tens of thousands of dollars to apply this much lipstick for its big date. On any other day, these mills would rather kiss off any visits from the prying and curious public.

Region residents enjoy watching how the sausage is made despite the stench from the process. The same goes for steel mills, whose work forces have been shrinking as technology evolves. The industry’s local core of workers have been historically criticized by some outsiders who believe they don’t pull their weight at their job. This may be true for some mill workers, but I believe they earn their money simply for driving through the gates into conditions I want nothing to do with.

I got a glimpse of those conditions when I drove to many of the mills along Lake Michigan to serve food to the workers. Every time they trudged back to their jobs, to do whatever they did for a living, they earned a paycheck.

“Steelworkers are disliked due to human nature, where one envies and therefore dislikes others who are better off in life,” a mill worker told me. “Many of my friends and relatives looked down on me, and envied my wages and benefits. But they would never consider working in a steel mill.”

In my youth, many of my friends didn’t think twice about working in a mill. It was a given that they would graduate from high school, learn a trade, toil for decades inside a plant, and retire prematurely with no concerns about money. Some of them ended up dying prematurely or suffering serious health ailments directly related to their jobs.

“For anyone who thinks we sleep and watch TV all day on the clock, none of the deaths or injuries that take place in steel mills involve a television or a pillow,” one of them told me.

I know many mill workers who routinely use a television, computer or pillow to get through their work day. I envy none of them.

The steel industry is once again in a state of transition as U.S. Steel reviews multiple unsolicited proposals from “numerous third parties,” the company says.

“We chose to make it public to ensure that the process is as robust as possible and the board hears all options from any party that may have an interest in our company,” it’s letter to shareholders states.

Contrary to the public image of the local steel industry collecting dust in our collective basement, most of us continue to have a robust interest in its future.