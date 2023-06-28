Jerry Davich Metro columnist Follow Jerry Davich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Wanna see the dungeon?” the guy asked me.

I was walking past Night Dreams, a store on Belmont Avenue just off North Halsted in one of my favorite neighborhoods of Chicago. The store’s window offered a neon peek at the erotica items inside - condoms, lotions and potions.

“Maybe later,” I told the guy. “We’re on our way to a show at The Vic.”

It was just a random and common exchange in Chicago, yet I enjoy these exchanges the older I get. I’ve been visiting the Second City since I was a teenager, enjoying as many big city amenities as possible each new time.

I’ve been there hundreds of times and each new time plugs me in to an electrical socket of emotional jolts. All of my senses get heightened to a degree. I rarely feel this way about any community in Northwest Indiana, which has been my home for most of my life.

In Chicago, it doesn’t matter if I’m there for an interview at a church on the south side, or a live show on the north side, or a bicycle ride along the lakefront. I enjoy different aspects of most neighborhoods, from Englewood and Lincoln Park to the Loop and Irving Park. A few years ago, I enjoyed quick peeks at many of them when I ran the Chicago Marathon, rather than drive through them without paying attention.

I’m not saying I feel 100% safe in every Chicago community. I don’t. But I feel 100% more alive there. There’s something about the Windy City that continues to electrify my sensibilities and heighten my awareness from the moment I see its skyline at a distance. It's like seeing the Emerald City in Oz.

It’s part excitement, part curiosity, part nerves and part fear of the unknown. You never know what you’ll get during a visit to Chicago. My head is on a swivel. My sense of security is challenged. This is the allure of a major metro city, especially one located only an hour from our Region.

By the time it may take us to mow our lawn or do some grocery shopping or watch a forgetful TV show, we could drive or take a train to Chicago and explore one of the country’s most interesting cities. Life is all about how we chose to spend our time.

There may come a day when we are no longer able to walk around Chicago and enjoy its unique offerings. Or see the spectacular view of Lake Shore Drive with the skyline to the west and Lake Michigan to the east.

The reason I'm touting the great city by the Great Lake is because I consistently hear from Region residents who are genuinely fearful to visit Chicago. So fearful, in fact, that they refuse to go there again. Ever.

“It’s all crime and thugs and murders,” a reader told me last week.

No, I told him, it’s not all crime and thugs and murders. It’s all perspective.

Does Chicago have too much crime and too many murders. You bet. Every weekend, the city releases its recorded figures for gun violence homicides and injuries. And every Chicago news outlet shares these figures along with daily stories of shootings and killings.

It happens so repeatedly that most of us get divided into two groups. Either we’re overly numb or we’re overly fearful from all of these nonstop news accounts. I hover between both reactions like a swinging pendulum. I’m not proud of either one. I’m not trapped by either one.

I don’t visit Chicago as often as I did in my younger years, when I dreamed of living there, but I still go there routinely for all kinds of reasons. The culture. The restaurants. The entertainment. The bustle. The oddities. The music scene. The sports scene. And new "third places" in our lives.

The past two weekends my wife and I visited Wrigleyville and Northalsted (Boystown) to see a live show at the Vic Theater, where I’ve been a few times, and a movie at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, where I’ve never been. The impetus for the cinema was a simple online search for the nearest theater to watch the new critically-acclaimed film, “Past Lives.”

One reviewer wrote: “Fate is not viewed as a predetermined pathway but as a more intertwined concept (known in Korean as "inyeon") that the simple choices we make are all predicated on countless pathways taken before, sometimes with heartbreaking results. We are the result of our decisions in life.”

I immediately knew I had to see this movie. The fact that two of my children have Korean heritage only confirmed my plans. Trouble is, no theater in Northwest Indiana was playing this movie. It’s only in Chicago. We went anyway.

We thought we picked the worst weekend to see this movie because it was on the same day as the Dead & Company concert at Wrigley Field. We didn’t discover this until the night before. Parking would be a challenge. Traffic would be a problem. We went anyway.

A series of serendipitous encounters, including thousands of dead heads and a merciful cop, turned it into a magical night. (Hear more about it on my latest “She Said, He Said” podcast.)

A few readers may already be sending me a terse email stating something to the effect, “If you love Chicago so much, why don’t you move there!”

My point isn’t to convince anyone to live there but to not be so fearful of visiting there. Too many Northwest Indiana residents choose to live in the friendly confines of our Region rather than venture across the state line to more adventurous experiences.

It's in our nature to explore. Or it should be, regardless of our age.

Chicago may seem like a dangerous dungeon to some of you. It doesn't to me. And it doesn't have to be.

