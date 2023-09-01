The disabled middle-aged man lives in squalor inside a small, cluttered apartment. A portable toilet serves as his bathroom. Trash litters his home.

He spends most of the day watching television. When he dozes off, the TV watches him. His Facebook posts go largely unnoticed, like desperate messages in digital bottles that wash up back on shore of his deserted island.

His lonely life is tucked away from society like an old pair of shoes in the back of a forgotten closet. This grim snapshot of his world startled an old friend who recently visited the man after years away.

“Nobody should live that way,” his friend told me. “I see something wrong there that needs to be fixed.”

The man has lived in this apartment for more than a decade, likely with similar substandard conditions.

“I’m not sure if he realizes his sad situation,” his friend said. “Should I call the police for a welfare check?”

I asked him if the man is seeking assistance, either from the government or a church or the public.

“No, he says he’s fine,” his friend said.

I asked, “Is he fine?”

“He’s living in filth,” his friend replied. “And I think he’s being taken advantage of by his caregivers.”

I told him if the authorities were called to investigate the man’s situation, there is a chance he could be forced to move out of his home. Playing the role of of devil’s advocate, I asked, “Who are you to change his world if he doesn’t want it changed after years of living this way?”

“Exactly, I agree,” he replied. “But things couldn’t get much worse for him.”

Maybe they could, I told him. Change is difficult for anyone. A sense of routine and normalcy is a common coping mechanism for many people. They do the same things day after day to feel in control of their life. Our world is filled with so much chaos and uncertainty. Any sense of control can empower us.

But there is a dark downside to this behavior. It can have negative consequences over the course of time, like the proverbial frog in a pot of hot water on the stove. They don’t realize they’re boiling to death as the temperature gradually rises and conditions worsen.

“I know,” his friend said. “But it’s something I can’t let go. It’s on my conscience. There are consequences either way.”

I reached out to a township trustee in his area who told me, “I am sure we can figure out what’s going on and either help him or put him in touch with services.”

I shared this information with the man’s friend. He declined to accept any assistance.

“He’s allowing himself to live this way,” his friend said.

Exactly, I said. What are we supposed to do for people in this situation? Do we overstep our social borders to intervene? Or do we stay in our lane and allow others to live their life on their terms?

Today’s column is not only about this middle-aged man in a small, cluttered apartment. It’s about all the people who are living cluttered lives, possibly littered with danger, sadness or loneliness. What should we do for them?

My job has introduced me to hundreds of such individuals through the years. I learn about their life. I offer to intervene. I get told they’re fine or unwilling to accept help. Their reasoning could be mental illness or simply how they choose to experience life.

A couple of years ago, I heard from a woman who lives in the Miller section of Gary. Her older neighbor was living in similar squalor and she was frantically concerned for his well-being.

“This elderly man needs help desperately,” she told me. “He has no running water. There are holes in his roof. He’s a hoarder. He has live animals in there. Maybe some of them are dead. Bags of human and animal feces. It’s the worst you can imagine.”

I visited his home, near where I used to play as a kid. I knocked on doors, tapped on windows and circled the house looking for any sign of him. His neighbor said he lives in his laundry room because there’s no other space for him.

“Hello!? Hello?!” I gently yelled from outside. “I’m here to help!”

No response.

Flies swarmed around a box of food on the man’s front porch, donated by a local church. Its label, “Fragile: Handle With Care,” was a coincidental yet appropriate warning for the old man’s dire situation.

“He’s gonna die in squalor. I don’t know what else to say,” his neighbor texted me. “Please help! It is a toxic environment… hazmat suits needed. His house is not fit for human nor animal. Black mold. Water pouring into the house. No air conditioner or fan. He is in dire need of help from SOMEBODY!”

She called 911, 211, and a social services assistance hotline, she said.

“Nothing is being done!” she told me.

I found out that her neighbor is a U.S. Navy veteran. I contacted the local Veterans Affairs office. A representative visited his home to speak with him and offer assistance. The last I heard, he wasn’t interested in her help.

This is our conundrum with these situations. At what point in someone else’s life are we supposed to intercede? For many of them, they’ve created their reality and they don’t want others to change it.

“It’s a touchy situation,” the friend of the disabled man said. “If I get too involved, there could be unexpected consequences. I could upend his world.”

I suggested that maybe his friend re-emerged in his life as some kind of a moral or ethical test.

“Maybe this situation isn’t about him. It’s about you and your dilemma,” I told him.

He’s in his 80s and has his own issues of social isolation.

“My friend just wants human contact,” he replied. “The funny thing is, I need human contact too.”