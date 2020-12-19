An NWI teacher called her students 'STUPID!!!'; what's the lesson?

Who truly would agree with it?

In the same vein, however, what happened here may have been inappropriate, but it's also a sure sign of fallible humanity.

The teacher tried to atone by showing public remorse — apologizing to all of her students during another virtual learning class.

I suspect many of us have done and said things in these trying times for which we ought to have apologized.

The Times is not naming the teacher today because what she did, while inappropriate, isn't the crime of the century and surely is the product of immense strain, much of it courtesy of the suffocating effects, both literal and figurative, of COVID-19.

Her actions can help all of us, though, if we let them.

Consider how we present ourselves as we shape our children, especially in times of deep frustration.

How does that look? How do we want to be remembered?

Also remember the COVID-19 strain is no doubt impacting our children in ways that could reverberate for some time to come. We don't want to make it worse by unloading our emotions in how we characterize their youthful missteps.