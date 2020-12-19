 Skip to main content
An NWI teacher called her students 'STUPID!!!'; what's the lesson?
This global pandemic is wreaking havoc on everything about us as people.

It's also causing a severe tap dance on the last nerves of parents and teachers alike.

But a recent lapse in judgment by one Region teacher should serve as a stark reminder to all adults in the room — and perhaps on multiple fronts.

We have to be extra guarded in allowing our frustrated “ugly side” to boil over in ways that are visible to young people, who also are struggling with COVID-19’s many levels of gravity.

Count me among the often-frustrated parents whose children find new and usual ways to do that nerve-wracking two-step that so taxes my patience.

Throughout much of the pandemic, I've been working from home, taking turns with my wife and mother-in-law to oversee the distance learning of four children in our household — often while also working remotely for my career.

Some expletives — sometimes under my breath, but sometimes not — have rocketed forth in the heat of aggravation.

They haven't been my proudest moments.

But these experiences have given me a front-row seat to the immense patience so many teachers are required to muster each day as they teach our children.

It takes a high tolerance level to do it right, and I don't possess said tolerance level.

All that being said, it was still understandable this past week when some parents within a Region public school district were rankled by the way a teacher described their children in what appeared to be a moment of frustration.

"WHY are my kids so STUPID!!!" the middle school English teacher wrote in the apparent electronic correspondence with a colleague. "They are getting HORRIBLE grades on this assignment over compound antecedents!!! There are TWO damn rules to remember!!! I don't even know what to do with them anymore!!!"

Unfortunately for her students, all participating in virtual learning, this teacher unwittingly unleashed this type-written frustration while her computer screen was visible to all her students on a virtual lesson.

Students appear to have captured screen grabs and even video of the message as it was being typed by the teacher.

The mother of one student in the class said the screenshot quickly circulated among students after the class ended. The mom, who did not want to be named, said she immediately notified the school about the message.

The parent said the teacher's message places doubt in her mind that her daughter's teacher should continue working with students after expressing such a blatant opinion to other educators.

"I had to have a talk with my daughter to reiterate what (the teacher) said does not define her and her abilities," the parent told one of our reporters last week. "You don’t expect that from a teacher."

The mother said she and other parents have requested to have their students removed from the teacher's class. She said the teacher did not appear for live instruction Tuesday.

Another parent with a student in the class said she understands everyone is stressed with virtual learning — parents and teachers alike.

But she wishes the teacher used this as an opportunity to correct and teach students rather than to vent to peers.

The parent said her child's teacher did lead instruction Wednesday and communicated a tearful apology to students.

"It was traumatizing to the kids," the parent said. "Because of virtual learning, it's overwhelming, and there's frustration … Maybe you just need to take some time off?"

The teacher did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Times.

Her public school superintendent told us the district is aware of the teacher's message and is handling it as a personnel issue.

"We do not agree with the sentiment or comment that were stated in that screenshot by any means," the superintendent said.

Who truly would agree with it?

In the same vein, however, what happened here may have been inappropriate, but it's also a sure sign of fallible humanity.

The teacher tried to atone by showing public remorse — apologizing to all of her students during another virtual learning class.

I suspect many of us have done and said things in these trying times for which we ought to have apologized.

The Times is not naming the teacher today because what she did, while inappropriate, isn't the crime of the century and surely is the product of immense strain, much of it courtesy of the suffocating effects, both literal and figurative, of COVID-19.

Her actions can help all of us, though, if we let them.

Consider how we present ourselves as we shape our children, especially in times of deep frustration.

How does that look? How do we want to be remembered?

Also remember the COVID-19 strain is no doubt impacting our children in ways that could reverberate for some time to come. We don't want to make it worse by unloading our emotions in how we characterize their youthful missteps.

But when we, the adults in the room, fall short and allow our frustrations to show, we also can't be too hard on ourselves, either.

Apologize. Cry if you must. Then get back to business.

We have a pandemic to survive together.

Executive Editor Marc Chase can be reached at marc.chase@nwi.com. Follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marc.chase.9 or Twitter @nwi_MarcChase. The opinions are the writer's.

