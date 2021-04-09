CHASING FITNESS: Break free of the pandemic prison through fitness training

Establishing the regular workout routine was key, and it provided the same kind relief to my mental state that heating pads afford to sore muscles.

I can roll out of bed, loosen my body with stretching and wake everything up with a varied mix of cardio (elliptical, jogging, punching bag and light ab and dumbbell workouts) and then face my day. It's all right here in my home, so I have no excuses not to be doing it.

And when the work day is drawing to a close and the pressure cooker is ready to have its valve flipped open, I walk out of my home office and head down the stairs to the escape of weightlifting and isometric exercises in my basement home gym.

By the time the hour-long evening sessions are over, parts of my body are tired. But the relief valve often has been so effective that my mind feels like it can handle another several hours of work combined with cooking dinner for the kids, helping them with evening homework and the plethora of other work and home duties that are constantly present when the office also is the residence.

Today, I'm sharing a video demonstration with this column online, detailing some of my favorite exercises to de-stress by during the past year. Check out the video, and others produced for this series, at nwi.com.