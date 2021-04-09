 Skip to main content
CHASING FITNESS: Break free of the pandemic prison through fitness training
The Times' Marc Chase details his favorite de-stressing exercises.

The cadence of cardio and weightlifting routines in my home gym offered more than fat-burning and muscle-building throughout this global pandemic.

My basement workout space became a true sanctuary, offering healthful solace during the quarantined chaos of COVID-19.

Hanging knee raises

Times columnist and Executive Editor Marc Chase performs hanging knee raises — an exercise for building abdominal muscles — on the power tower of his Region home gym.

The past year has offered a powerful lesson for many of us: Chasing fitness by making time for regular workout routines can help fight off a lot more than excess weight.

It can preserve sanity by offering a refuge where focus shifts, even if for just 30 minutes to an hour at a time, away from heavy life stressors.

Let's face it. We're all fortunate if we still have our wits about us in the wake of the challenges of sheltering in place.

I haven't really left my office in more than a year — because my office has been my home, and work is always surrounding me.

Five days a week, my kitchen table is a whirring blur of kindergarten and third-grade learning material, and sometimes I have to move my work operations to the kitchen table to help manage the e-learning of a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old.

Two high school seniors have been doing their e-learning upstairs.

Stir in the oversight of editorial departments at 14 different news operations spanning four states, and it has, at times, been a real recipe for madness.

Given some health concerns that create additional risk within my household, we've been shut in together.

And as the bandwidth of my home Internet — and my sanity — strained under four simultaneous school Zooms running parallel with hours of work Zooms, I really needed some window of relief.

Establishing home gyms and chasing fitness have been common pursuits among many through the pandemic.

For me, it became my escape hatch.

Marc Chase weight loss

This before and after photo shows Times Executive Editor Marc Chase at 255 pounds in December 2018 versus at 155 pounds in January 2020. His year-long weight-loss and fitness journey has culminated in 100 pounds shed.

Regular readers of my column already know my fitness journey began a good year before the pandemic. Dieting evolved into regular exercise, leading to a 100-plus pound weight loss.

What I didn't know when I began that journey in December 2018 was how important the exercise aspect of my new lifestyle would become to preserving mental well-being as we all struggled with the challenges of COVID-19.

For all the negative attributes of a global pandemic, it had a quasi-prison effect in which I filled what spare time my life affords with workout routines.

In turn, those routines relieved the copious amounts of stress that came with managing increased career responsibilities, the needs of four schoolchildren learning from home and the worries I had for a nurse-practitioner wife who was facing the virus on the front lines of a Region urgent care facility.

Establishing the regular workout routine was key, and it provided the same kind relief to my mental state that heating pads afford to sore muscles.

Times Editor Marc Chase dropped more than 100 pounds over a year and half. In his new video and column series, “Chasing Fitness,” he continues his journey by building muscle, sharing his workouts with Times readers and pursuing a healthier life.

I can roll out of bed, loosen my body with stretching and wake everything up with a varied mix of cardio (elliptical, jogging, punching bag and light ab and dumbbell workouts) and then face my day. It's all right here in my home, so I have no excuses not to be doing it.

And when the work day is drawing to a close and the pressure cooker is ready to have its valve flipped open, I walk out of my home office and head down the stairs to the escape of weightlifting and isometric exercises in my basement home gym.

By the time the hour-long evening sessions are over, parts of my body are tired. But the relief valve often has been so effective that my mind feels like it can handle another several hours of work combined with cooking dinner for the kids, helping them with evening homework and the plethora of other work and home duties that are constantly present when the office also is the residence.

Today, I'm sharing a video demonstration with this column online, detailing some of my favorite exercises to de-stress by during the past year. Check out the video, and others produced for this series, at nwi.com.

Remember it's not all about the great physical benefits regular workouts provide.

It's not just about what you cut out of your diet but also what you consume, as Times editor Marc Chase explains in the second segment of Chasing Fitness.

Routine fitness training provides an exceptional distraction and very real relief valve to pressures of a pandemic — or any other stressors life inevitably throws at us.

Marc Chase column photo

Marc Chase
Chasing Fitness logo

Check future Times Health & Fitness sections for ensuing chapters of the "Chasing Fitness" column series to continue the journey of taking — and keeping — control.

Executive Editor Marc Chase can be reached at marc.chase@nwi.com. Follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marc.chase.9 or Twitter @nwi_MarcChase. The opinions are the writer's.

About the series

Chasing Fitness is an ongoing column series by Times Editor Marc Chase. Watch for more columns as he shares his tips and experiences in a fitness journey in which he has lost more than 100 pounds and is now packing on muscle.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

