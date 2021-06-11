CHASING FITNESS: Road-trip fitness: making workouts part of the getaway

There's a freshness and a clean slate that accompanies travelling to new destinations and settings.

And when you incorporate some of the best parts of your vacation destinations with healthy physical activity, it can make the experience far more memorable.

Here are some tips that I put into play during our recent trip to the mountains — and that I plan to carry with me to another series of family trips to southern beaches this summer:

Pack the gear

If you have room in your family vehicle for snacks, suitcases and beach chairs, you also have room for a rolled up gym mat, a case of adjustable portable dumbbells and some comfortable workout clothing.

During our recent trip to the Smokies, I didn't want to leave behind the five-days-a-week workout habits I worked so hard to establish over two years.

Two sets of portable dumbbells — each of which offered about 40 total pounds of weight and fit into cases smaller than an airplane carry-on bag — went into the trunk of our vehicle along with the other luggage.

This way, the ability for me to do arm-, core- and shoulder-building curls, squats and rows traveled with me. No excuses.