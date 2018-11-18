The sickening pattern of influence an abuser often holds over a victim was on full public display in Lake Criminal Court this past week.
The frequent attempts by abusers at manipulating responsibility and the truth behind domestic battery came through in the trial as well.
We all should keep it fresh in our minds, particularly if the twice-convicted batter of women, Lake County Councilman Jamal Washington, ever seeks public office again.
Be outraged. Be unforgiving.
After all, Washington's defense attorney delivered virtual high-fives to his client after the verdict was read, celebrating that the conviction wasn't on felony charges and therefore wouldn't threaten the 47 days left in Washington's County Council term.
Voters shouldn't forget that display, or the fact Washington has been convicted of battering women twice in the past three years and has a string of past protective orders alleging domestic violence against various women to his name.
In the most recent case, a Lake County jury convicted Washington Wednesday of misdemeanor battery and interference with the reporting of a crime, both charges arising from his assault of a female cousin about a year ago.
He had faced felonies, but jurors opted to convict him of the lesser counts.
Washington also avoided felonies in 2016 when he struck a plea agreement with prosecutors, admitting to misdemeanor battery for an attack on his wife.
None of us can prevent Washington from beating women, and the law doesn't prevent him from seeking political office in the future.
But we don't have to allow the beat to go on for his political career.
An observation of what happened in Washington's most recent criminal prosecution should be kept keenly in the minds of Lake County voters.
His 24-year-old cousin testified during the trial that Washington assaulted her during a Dec. 15, 2017, dispute in Washington's Merrillville home.
In true victim fashion, she came across as apologetic even though she was the recipient of abuse.
She told jurors Washington became infuriated with her because she had interrupted some telephone conversation between the two to say hello to another county government employee in her workplace.
When she returned to Washington's home that afternoon, he body slammed and choked her, then threatened to hit her with a mallet and refused to let her go until she accepted his apology for the behavior, the victim told the jury.
But she also delivered this sad revelation, too often given by victims of domestic violence.
"I know what he did was wrong. But he was my cousin. He did help me out. I wasn't expecting it to get this far. My family said it was a little extreme."
The cousin even admitted to trying to recant her story last year — until authorities reminded her she could be charged with false reporting.
The sad truth is the victim had nothing to apologize for — no reason to feel badly for Washington, regardless of familial ties.
It's a common refrain we hear time and again in domestic assault and abuse cases. Victims try to recant, often feeling sorry for outing an abuser.
It's something our entire society should be working with vigor to prevent, teaching our sons and daughters from a young age that victims never should feel guilty or fear telling the truth.
It's a reminder that our justice system must take these cases seriously.
And it reminds us all that whether classified as felony or misdemeanor crimes, abuse is abuse.
Washington's background and history show what he is.
He behaved as such on the witness stand, raving on the witness stand and blaming his criminal charges on a conspiracy Washington said was concocted by his political enemies.
We all should be glad his rants appear to have rung hollow with the jury.
Following his Wednesday conviction, Washington's defense attorney Darnail Lyles said what criminal defense lawyers are liable to say.
"We are pleased there were no felony convictions, and Mr. Washington can further his political career," Lyles said.
The only real factors in furthering Washington's political career are voters and other public officials.
On Jan. 1, Washington will officially be out of political office, having run unsuccessfully in the May primary for county commissioner rather than seeking re-election for his council seat.
Washington's voting constituency should be ready to have the last say if a twice-convicted batterer of women ever seeks public office again.
And any public officials who offer Washington future support or patronage employment should be shown the door as well.
Local News Editor Marc Chase. The opinions are the writer's.