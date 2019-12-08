More than once in my career as a newspaper columnist, I've been accused of being heartless — of employing merciless criticism in my viewpoints.
I am indeed heartless, but not because of tough rhetoric I try to dispatch toward unscrupulous or corrupt political leaders.
No, my heart is gone because it melted on the floor of a hospital maternity ward more than seven years ago with the birth of my daughter, Izzy.
She joined our family through the magic of adoption and the loving heart of a birth mother who wanted my wife and me present in the hospital delivery room to see our new daughter come into the world.
Then, whatever was left of my heart became a puddle some two years later in the same Indianapolis hospital with the birth of my youngest son, Aidan, via the same selfless birth mom who chose us in our version of a surprise pregnancy.
I've written at length about these experiences in past columns, extolling the virtues of adoption in building families and in providing alternatives to biological parents who lovingly choose others to parent their children.
As National Adoption Month expired in November, I'm sharing a different chapter of our adoption story.
Despite the great fears that can loom, for biological and adoptive parents, I hope it nudges others, who may be considering it, toward adoption's wonders.
My family's adoption story begins before Izzy or Aidan came into our lives.
Adoption literally has stitched my life into a stronger fabric — a cloth that at times has been tattered by life's headwinds and in need of urgent care.
Before reading this column, many of you already knew my family welcomed our daughter, Izzy, through adoption seven years ago.
My wife and I were introduced to Izzy's birth mom, via an adoption law firm, when she was pregnant with our little princess in 2012.
Izzy's birth mother was 17 when we first met her, and she selected us from a collection of profiles of couples who were seeking to adopt.
She became so well acquainted with us ahead of the birth that she wanted us present in the delivery room.
The same was true two years later when the same birth mom became pregnant with Aidan and reached out to us, in our own version of a surprise pregnancy, to forge an adoption plan.
What some readers don't know is that Izzy and Aidan already were joining a family with two other children, my biological twin sons, Nolan and Connor, who also had a form of adoption in common with their new siblings.
My boys, now 16, were born to my first wife and me in April 2003.
The marriage didn't work out, but I had these two amazing little boys to show for it.
I became a single dad, and my boys and I moved to Northwest Indiana from Davenport, Iowa, when I received a great new investigative reporting opportunity in Northwest Indiana.
They were just a few months old then, and I literally strolled into town with a car-seat baby carrier on each arm.
For the first three years — including the first year in which my little joys took turns, it seemed, waking up as soon as the other went to sleep — I experienced the zombie-like existence of an exhausted, working, single parent.
But a bond formed between my sons and I that I wouldn't trade for the world.
And better times were coming, even if it meant great pains preceded those times.
When the boys were three years old, I began dating a Crown Point native named Tammy, who at the time was both a paramedic and ICU nurse in the Region.
Tammy and I married when the boys were five.
By the time they were 10, word came that their biological mother, my first wife, passed away.
Shortly thereafter, my sons and Tammy made a decision together. She wanted to adopt them as her legal heirs, and they wanted to officially be her sons.
The adoption proceedings for Nolan and Connor came a full year before Izzy joined our family and three years before Aidan entered the fold.
One of the most personally poignant pieces of our family's adoption story has been the fast and indelible bonds I've seen form among Nolan, Connor, Izzy and Aidan.
Those bonds will be important someday when the youngest children are better able to ponder their own stories.
You see, just as Nolan and Connor experienced the loss of their birth mother, so too have our youngest children.
Someday, in greater detail, Izzy and Aidan will learn about their birth mother, who died less than a year after Aidan was born in a tragic vehicle accident downstate.
No doubt, my youngest children will have a natural curiosity someday to meet the woman who gave birth to them.
It will never be satiated.
But someday, they'll be able to lean on the support of older siblings who have a handle on that type of loss.
These bonds of support would only be possible through adoption.
My family's very structure is only possible because adoption poured it like thick concrete pillars into our lives.
I have twin 16-year-old sons who again have a mother in their lives because of adoption.
I have a 7-year-old daughter with long, dark braids and a nose that crinkles like a miniature washboard when she laughs and smiles because of adoption.
I have a 4-year-old son who calls Daddy his "best pal" because of adoption.
As another National Adoption Month has come and gone, I hope others considering either building or adding to their families look upon the great architect of adoption as an option.
It continues to strengthen and redefine my family in innumerable ways — and ensures my heart remains in a hopelessly melted puddle.