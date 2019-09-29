Help Elizabeth Cordoba go "Over the Edge"

Donations for the Over the Edge rappelling fundraiser can be directed to specific participating charities, including Tradewinds, or donations can be directed two those charities specifically in the name of the rappelling participants, including Elizabeth Cordoba.

To give directly to Corboba's Tradewinds fundraising efforts, go online to https://nwiedge.com/elizabeth-cordoba/

To register for or donate to Lake Area United Way's Over the Edge evemt, go online to https://nwiedge.com/.

The money raised will go to one of five Northwest Indiana charities of your choice.

If you want to sign up as a rappelling participant and go Over the Edge of the Centier tower on Oct. 12, the cost is a $1,000 donation to one of the charity teams.