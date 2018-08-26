Imagine loading a bullet into a revolver, spinning the chamber and then handing the pistol to your 2-year-old and 4-year-old sons for playtime.
A game of Russian roulette, much like this one, appears to have played out last week as an admitted drug user was trusted to care for his 2-year-old and 4-year-old sons.
The results were the worst kind of horror.
On Tuesday, while Eric Patillo, 34, of Newton County, sat in what authorities believe was a heroin-induced haze on the banks of the Kankakee River in Lake County, his young sons waded into the river unattended.
Two fishermen, already suspicious of Patillo's behavior, would find Evan, 2, and Levi, 4, submerged in the water and unresponsive.
Little Levi was floating on his back, but partially submerged, with "a pair of hands and a pair of knees sticking up from the water in the moss," one fisherman would later tell police.
Evan was found fully submerged, about 6 feet from a nearby boat ramp.
Both would die at Region hospitals after feverish attempts to save their lives.
We all should take a good long moment, despite the horrors of the images, to let that scene burn into our consciousness.
Then we should be demanding answers and justice, with a strong focus on what could prevent other such horrors from continuing to unfold in our society.
Patillo is in the Lake County Jail on charges of felony neglect of his dependents, resulting in death.
If found guilty of the charges, he should be hit with the full measure of the law, including a long prison sentence.
But evidence in the case leaves one wondering if he should have been walking free to begin with.
In May, just a few months prior to Tuesday's horror, Patillo pleaded guilty in Newton County court to felony heroin possession.
He was free on probation, rather than sitting in prison, for a high-level felony crime at the time he allowed his 2-year-old and 4-year-old sons to wade into a river, all the while in a drug-induced haze, court documents allege.
Police reports stated he admitted to having used heroin prior to the drownings — and even told police he was resigned to his fate on the charges.
Why was anyone who posed such a potential danger to himself, his dependents and society allowed to be in such a position?
We all should be asking that question of our courts and prosecutors.
Before driving to the river with his sons, Patillo told police he had driven the mother of the boys, identified by police as Savannah Sanders, to work.
Why did Sanders leave her children in the care of Patillo, given his history?
We must look beyond our sympathies to ask this important question.
Sanders did not respond to Times requests for comment in the case.
A source with direct knowledge of the criminal investigation into Patillo confirmed authorities also are looking into any legal accountability others may have in the case.
They certainly should be.
Losing a child is an unfathomable tragedy for any parent.
But sympathy shouldn't mask accountability.
In a greater sense, in this case and in society as a whole, there's plenty of accountability to go around.
We've seen accounts of children being returned, by either courts or child service agencies, to parents with a history of negligence, or worse, only to see those same children wind up injured, irreparably scarred or dead.
We must continue to hold accountable all parties responsible for the well-being of children.
Thinking, caring, focused parents do all they can to keep their children from the steps of peril. When parents don’t or won’t do so, society and its institutions have a moral responsibility to step in.
Accidents happen and tragedy strikes, even in the lives of the most loving and careful families.
But we can't ignore signs of negligence oozing from multiple pores of a tragedy.
It's a key matter authorities must vigorously sort out.
Court records in the case indicate that while being questioned regarding the deaths of his sons, Patillo acknowledged to police that other family members frequently cared for his children because of his struggles with drugs.
At the very least, we can only hope this case is a wake-up call to our entire society.
Our justice system should be sending a message of severe accountability for anyone who would put their children in harm's way.
Treatment programs must remain a top priority in the sentencing of drug offenders, but they're far from a fail-safe measure. While on probation, Patillo was supposed to be undergoing drug treatment, according to court records.
That requirement did nothing to protect his children.
We must do all we can to prevent the kinds of scenes in which unresponsive little legs and hands are found protruding from the dangerous waters of collective neglect.
Local News Editor Marc Chase can be reached at (219) 933-3327 or marc.chase@nwi.com. Follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marc.chase.9 or Twitter @nwi_MarcChase. The opinions are the writer's.