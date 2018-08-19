MARC CHASE: As my daughter fought to breathe, E911 was dialed in
Labored, barking gasps for breath and streaming tears.
An airway constricting perilously close to suffocation.
It's not the heart-stopping reality you want to witness anyone going through, let alone your 6-year-old daughter.
It's also not the way you want to put a much-maligned emergency dispatch system to the test — placing a gut-wrenching call for help for a loved one struggling to breathe.
But it's a real-life exam Lake County E911 passed with flying colors, thanks to better hiring, tighter protocols and an emergency dispatcher who played the role of calm and collected hero as my daughter labored to breathe.
It turns out, a lot of hard work, leadership and foresight have gone into making the consolidated emergency dispatch a better, more professionally run system after an extremely rocky, even deadly, beginning three years ago.
It's the kind of news people in Lake County should know regarding the service we rely on for life-saving communications during our potentially worst or darkest moments.
Wake-up call
One of the most unsettling wake-up calls of my life came just after midnight Aug. 9.
I'd dozed off to sleep on the couch watching television not 20 minutes before.
I awoke to a jarring barking noise. My daughter, Izzy, 6, was standing over me, barely able to talk through barking coughs as tears streamed down her face.
She had gone to bed with nothing but slight cold symptoms several hours prior.
Now, in a whisper through the barking, I could hear her saying, "Daddy, I'm scared."
So was I.
I grabbed a portable nebulizer, a machine that delivers medication in vapor form to alleviate wheezing or asthma symptoms.
Though Izzy hasn't been diagnosed with asthma, she has at times suffered from labored breathing, or even a restricted airway, after contracting viral infections.
A quick round of the breathing treatment in this case seemed to do nothing.
My daughter was in trouble. I'd never seen it this bad.
I roused my wife, a nurse practitioner and former ICU nurse and paramedic, from sleep to intervene, and I called 911.
Knowing his stuff
Though I didn't learn his name until a day or two later, a dispatcher named Joe Kidd, 47, of Chesterton, answered my emergency call at the E911 dispatch center in Crown Point.
Joe Kidd is one of about 95 unsung heroes who work the phones at the consolidated Lake County E911 dispatch.
He immediately brought calm to the situation — and it was only his second active shift at the facility, having just completed several weeks of training, according to the E911 director.
"Keep your daughter calm, and keep her in one place," Joe told me over the phone.
Izzy's barking attempts at breathing were audible over the phone.
"You're doing a good job of keeping your daughter calm," Joe told me. "It's very important right now."
Calm her down. Keep her upright and still. Reassure her. Try to keep her from crying.
These all may sound like simple steps, but nothing is simple in the heat of an emergency or in the breaking heart of a parent watching a child suffer.
One of the most important directions Joe provided was, "Stay on the phone with me, and let me talk you through this until the paramedics get there."
The instinct to toss the phone and hold my daughter was nearly overpowering. Joe kept me on the phone to provide essential instructions.
Having been a paramedic herself, and now a nurse practitioner, my wife Tammy knew all that Joe was telling us was spot on.
Ultimately, Joe provided vital information to stabilize Izzy until we could get her to the hospital.
A night of intense steroid, epinephrine and other breathing treatments in a Crown Point ER gave way to a one-day stay in the hospital for my little girl.
A diagnosed case of croup was causing her airway to close, and at times the ER doctor believed she might require emergency transport to a specialized children's hospital in Chicago.
But she came through it, in no small part because of the frontline help of a Lake County E911 dispatcher named Joe Kidd.
A week to the day later, my wife, Izzy and I met Joe Kidd outside the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point, where the E911 dispatch center is housed.
He told us that, indeed, Izzy's breathing problems were audible over the emergency 911 call. He told us he could tell she was in trouble and was relieved she made it through OK.
In the end, I was relieved Joe Kidd answered the phone when I needed him.
Turning a corner
My family's grateful meeting with Joe Thursday evening was brokered by Lake County E911 Director Mark Swiderski.
Swiderski deserves credit for hiring quality dispatchers like Joe, who is a certified paramedic, to handle the desperate calls from residents seeking aid.
They appear to be hiring well, and it's but one sign of a once-troubled dispatch center turning a corner.
Longtime readers of The Times will remember the political turf wars and infighting that characterized a state-mandated consolidation of some 19 separate emergency dispatch systems into one service three years ago.
Then right out of the gate, some blundered emergency calls, in some cases attributed to dispatcher errors, occurred in cases in which patients ended up dying.
Swiderski, who became director of E911 in 2016, and other Lake County government leaders appear to be making honest efforts at change for the better.
It starts with hiring qualified professionals like Kidd — and then retaining them with competitive salaries.
Dispatchers with paramedic, emergency medical technician or other medical backgrounds make far better hires than mere patronage hires based on political associations.
County officials and the union hammered out a contract that creates graduated pay rates for dispatchers as they gain real experience and aptitude.
Swiderski also streamlined the training process. Now, trainees go through five to six weeks of classroom and simulation training before they work the emergency phone lines.
Swiderski successfully pushed for an app service known as Smart911, which went live July 17. Among other services, it allows residents to voluntarily submit key household information, including the number of people and pets living in the home, proactively to the dispatch service to make it easier to locate homes in an emergency.
Swiderski championed a $40,000-per-year contract for Lake County to access Smart911 service. That's about the annual cost of a dispatcher's salary, but if it can save lives, it's money well spent.
It's all culminating in dispatchers of the ilk of Joe Kidd, with the right experience, training and tools to save lives.
And it's a narrative long overdue in our county.
It made all the difference for a Region family who sought help when their little girl gasped for air earlier this month.
I hope it's positioned to make the same difference for other families on their worst, most desperate days.
Local News Editor Marc Chase can be reached at (219) 933-3327 or marc.chase@nwi.com. Follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marc.chase.9 or Twitter @nwi_MarcChase. The opinions are the writer's.