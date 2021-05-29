MARC CHASE: Break free of COVID restraints with 'Safe Travels: Midwest Adventures'

This past year showed us all what it's like to exist within a virtual box.

COVID-19 drew walls of restraint around many as we sheltered in place and avoided contact with others to safeguard the health of ourselves and our families.

This weekend, The Times is partnering with nearly 30 news markets from throughout the Midwest to kick down those walls and set you free on safe pathways of summer travel.

This weekend's special print and interactive digital presentation, "Safe Travels: Midwest Adventures," provides a road map out of the isolation to "wow-factor" travel destinations that present safe options as the pandemic persists.

And these sites are just a road trip away.

The Midwest isn't often associated with that "wow-factor" tourists are champing at the bit to experience during summer respite.

But today's coverage will take you to 10 high-caliber vacation sites right here in our greater Midwestern region. They're all a natural draw for anyone with pent-up travel urgency induced by the pandemic who also wants to maintain a premium on safety and social distancing.