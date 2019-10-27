Most intelligent humans know being black doesn't make one a "gang banger."
Unfortunately, a thinking society still must be vigilant in drumming out those whose minds have failed to evolve past the 19th century.
Thus is the case with a social media post this past week by a supposed political "leader" in Northwest Indiana.
The political careers of two black Hammond City Council hopefuls haven't even started, and they're already dealing with aspersions of ignorance being mindlessly cast.
No amount of backtracking or double-speaking from the political "leader" who spun the ignorance in a recent Facebook post will undo the ignorance that was done.
It's important that all voices of reason and fairness in the Region — evolved minds who know skin color doesn't automatically determine whether someone is a "gang banger" — decry now-former Lake County Libertarian Party leader Chuck Pullen.
It's almost painful to give Pullen any kind of a spotlight at all, even one that exposes racist comments he made on social media last week.
After all, Pullen has been little more than a gadfly in the Region's political scene over the years, largely spending his time on social media and on local radio stations taking potshots at Region leaders and projects, with analysis often short on facts.
In an era in which the Libertarian Party seeks legitimacy — and our society thirsts for more choice in a two-party structure — Pullen has done nothing but throw such efforts in reverse.
Pullen's illegitimacy aside, if society is going to continue drumming out the vestiges of racial intolerance, that ignorance must be scoured in the sunlight of public discourse.
For his part, Pullen put small-minded bigotry on public display last week, appearing to target Hammond City Council candidates Barry Tyler Jr. and Katrina Alexander.
What did the candidates do to deserve Pullen's Facebook post, which proclaimed "gang bangers" were "taking over the (city) council"?
In the May primary election, both candidates, who are black, did what is often seemingly impossible in Region politics: They offered a real alternative.
Tyler defeated longtime city council incumbent Anthony Higgs. For the record, both of those candidates are black.
Alexander had the audacity to defeat longtime incumbent Councilman Bob Markovich, who is white.
Through no fault of Markovich, Pullen decided on the eve of the November election to lead a Facebook discussion about Markovich's loss to Alexander.
In his post, Pullen lamented the Hammond City Council was "losing its only reasonable member," referring to Markovich in the comment string.
He then went on to note, "Especially now that you got the gang bangers taking over the council."
When contacted by The Times about the post last week, Pullen attempted to backtrack and make excuses.
As if it somehow made the whole thing better, Pullen said he wasn't referring to Alexander in the "gang banger" post, only Tyler.
None of us should believe that, since the post also was about the unseating of Markovich, and Alexander is the one who defeated that incumbent.
In any case, it doesn't take much homework to figure out neither Tyler nor Alexander are anything close to being "gang bangers."
Neither has a criminal record.
Both are upstanding members of society.
Tyler has spent his young career working with youth as an assistant Hammond High School football coach for 13 years.
He's a well-spoken native of Hammond's 3rd District who has a real vision for growth and public engagement.
Alexander has done much the same. She's in her sixth year at East Chicago Central High School, teaching radio and TV broadcasting and photography.
Alexander also is moderator for the East Chicago Central Drama Club and National Technology Honor Society and serves as minister at The Cross Church in East Chicago, among so many other community activities.
Both Tyler and Alexander have excelled in their Region accomplishments to the point both were selected to The Times 20 Under 40, a prestigious annual list of the best and brightest rising stars and young professionals in Northwest Indiana.
So what would be the basis for Pullen's rhetoric?
Pullen told Times reporter Dan Carden last week that he had seen Facebook postings suggesting Tyler "had previous gang ties and things like that."
That statement in and of itself tells us all we need to know about the ignorance spewed by Pullen or any other bigot.
It's all based on uninformed ignorance and/or hate, where facts and general humanity are conveniently ignored.
Tyler told me last week that prior to Pullen's post, Tyler already had endured racist remarks from people on social media who interpreted hand signals he made in a past selfie as "flashing gang signs."
Those hand signals in the selfie were not gang signs. They were hand signals used by Tyler's college fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, he explained to me.
That Tyler felt like he had to explain anything at all is a tragic commentary on how little evolved some people in our society have become.
It's also a reminder of the inflated public perch some bigots believe they have in this modern era.
We all should be glad to hear that in the wake of this controversy, Pullen resigned his post as leader of the Lake County Libertarian Party.
We can only hope his brand of ignorance vanishes from the Region's discourse entirely.