It's small wonder Gary's already challenged finances continue sliding further into the depths of squalor and scandal.
Look no further than the woeful example being set by one of the city's supposed fiscal pilots, Gary Common Council President Ronald Brewer.
Brewer should feel shame for the recent revelations that he's more than $42,000 delinquent on his Steel City property taxes.
In recent months, Brewer has publicly celebrated a new city broadcast program to present a sanitized view of all the "positive" things happening in Gary.
One of those positives certainly hasn't been his propensity for not paying the property taxes he owes to the struggling city he is supposed to be serving.
It remains to be seen whether Gary voters, most of whom fight to make ends meet in a city poor on resources and services, will opt to do anything about the nose-thumbing Brewer is giving them by not paying his taxes. They'll get their chance in the primary election in May.
Nearly every Region resident knows the economic and social score in Gary's economically struggling landscape.
The city now is known more for its squalor, abandoned and burned-out buildings, homicide rate and hemorrhaging population than it ever was for its bygone days as a steel-producing powerhouse.
Contributing to and exacerbating Gary's financial woes is a horrifically low tax collection rate of 39 percent. No entity, government or otherwise, can thrive while being nourished with less than 40 percent of the prescribed diet.
Aside from any hand Brewer has played, or not played, in Gary's fiscal success or failures, it's undeniable he is literally part of the problem that continues to choke the life out of the Steel City's finances.
Brewer, elected as an at-large city councilman by Gary voters and made council president by his fellow council members, is also supposed to be a Gary taxpayer.
It's little consolation Brewer is current on property taxes at his primary residence.
He continues to owe tens of thousands of dollars from the 2017 tax year on four other properties he owns in the city, according to county property and tax records.
Times Lake County government reporter Will Racke aptly reported last week that at the end of 2018, Brewer's tax balance on a parcel at 2765-84 W. 11th Ave. was $6,045. The year-end unpaid taxes on another parcel, at 2080 Taft St., were $5,224.
And the year-end unpaid balances on two other 11th Avenue parcels were $14,791 and $16,049, respectively.
When contacted by The Times last week, Brewer said he hadn't learned until Tuesday about his tax delinquencies. He promised he would be paying taxes for the parcel at 2080 Taft St. this year, claiming he's renovating the property.
It was a non-answer that didn't explain why he failed to pay the taxes when due to begin with.
Brewer also claimed that some of the delinquent properties should have been sold at tax sale because of the delinquencies, thus putting them in the hands of a new owner.
But in the end, they haven't sold, and the parcels still are squarely his responsibility.
It's a responsibility he clearly hasn't taken seriously. Claiming previous ignorance that taxes were overdue wouldn't hold water for the common taxpayer, and they shouldn't for one who happens to be a high-ranking elected official in the city in which the taxes are owed.
If anything, Brewer's status as a tax-delinquent Gary City Council president makes it even more egregious.
Sitting on the council, he's had a front-row seat to a city that couldn't make payroll in recent months without raiding a restricted public safety account to do so — in the face of state law.
In December, as the council was preparing to authorize borrowing another $8 million in order to keep city finances afloat, Brewer publicly lamented that city leaders "suffer trying to run this city because of" tax caps, which are state-imposed limits on property taxes.
Taxpaying residents of Gary should lament leadership that shirks its personal tax liabilities.
It's true tax caps have made it harder on municipal government units throughout the county, but many have found ways to adjust.
If Brewer wants a true example of what makes his city "suffer," he should look in the mirror.