MARC CHASE: Do the right thing for COVID-19 front-line workers

But in these times, it's heroic work, and they deserve praise for it.

So do so many other folks in our community — from grocery store clerks to gas station attendants. There are so many folks who continue to staff the essential services our society requires, putting themselves in harm’s way in the process.

Let's all thank them by following guidelines and best suggested practices on when to leave our homes, when to be tested if we have symptoms, when to quarantine and how we space, how to place appropriate distance between ourselves and others and how to cleanse ourselves before and after contact with people.

Employers of front-line workers should be thanking them, as well, by ensuring they have the best available protective equipment at their disposal and the best safety practices in place.

A quick search of COVID-19 on nwi.com will pull up countless stories with guidance and news on the virus' local impact. All of this coverage is free and living outside of The Times paywall, meaning no subscription is needed to view it.

Arm yourselves with this information, and follow the guidelines.

It's the best way we can thank our front-line heroes.