MARC CHASE: F-bombs didn't stop 'Good' government; leader calling it quits after strong tenure

The list goes on.

The shining jewel of Good's accomplishments came even as competing political interests sought to grab and spend the $150 million the county received from selling its old hospital.

After the sale, a line formed of political players and interests, with hands extended, seeking a share of those proceeds.

And the money would have vanished quickly were it not for Good and Blaney digging in their heels and working with state legislators to establish a foundation to invest and safeguard the money.

Interest from the money created the important rainy day fund, which has provided $1.2 million annually to key community services and has funded other government operations. And nearly $25 million has been added back to the original principle.

In short, the responsible preservation of the hospital sale money has led to a self-sustaining and growing economic engine.

Seven years after he first ran for office, Good's impact on the county can be seen in nearly every corner, even though he was the commissioner for just one of three Porter County districts.

But many of his constituents may not know about the fiery passion Good incorporates in the business of governance.