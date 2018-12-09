"Oh, you mean you live near Gary."
That was the response I received from a fellow tourist recently after striking up a conversation regarding where we both resided.
It's one of the many reasons why anyone living in Northwest Indiana should care about the fate and leadership of the Steel City — why none of us should labor under the false pretense of being separate from Gary's struggles, regardless of the comparative affluence of our cities or towns.
The conversation in question came early last week while my wife and I were traveling out of the country.
While eating lunch adjacent to another American couple from Delaware, they asked us where we were from.
"Northwest Indiana," was the initial description we provided.
"What else is near there?" was their follow-up question.
We described the Indiana Dunes, the southern tip of Lake Michigan, the Region's steel industry and being located just southeast of Chicago.
"Oh, you mean you live near Gary," was the gentleman's response, accompanied by a not-so-pleasant grimace.
It's a grimace unfortunately earned in many respects, and none of us should be at ease with it.
The same day we began traveling abroad, The Times chronicled newly released federal court records in which a confidential government informant invoked the name of a sitting Gary city councilwoman in a drug and murder investigation.
To be clear, Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell's name already was linked to the federal probe by virtue of her husband, Gary business owner Teddia Caldwell.
Teddia Caldwell, 43, could face the death penalty if convicted for an alleged role in the killing of two Gary men. The slayings occurred in the furtherance of Teddia Caldwell's illegal drug trafficking, federal authorities say.
The councilwoman's name received its first stain by association when her husband was charged with these most serious of crimes in early 2018.
Then on Nov. 30, newly filed court documents indicated a confidential federal informant told federal authorities that Teddia Caldwell had at times received tip-offs to police investigations from the councilwoman and her son, a Region police officer.
The court records provide no details about these allegations, other than this basic revelation, and Councilwoman Barnes-Caldwell has not been charged with any crimes to date.
But it's enough to make us all grimace for the reputational damage these associations create for all of Northwest Indiana.
Unfortunately, it's just the latest in a long run of scarring scandals.
Former Gary Councilman Ronier Scott spent three months in federal prison in 2014 after a misdemeanor conviction for failing to file income taxes. He then was allowed to resume his seat on the Gary council because his conviction was for a misdemeanor, not a felony.
Former Gary Councilwoman Marilyn Krusas pleaded guilty to federal charges she failed to file personal income tax returns dating back to 1991 and had failed to pay taxes on a $232,680 inheritance she received in 2009 and 2010.
Krusas admitted trying to hide her inheritance by withdrawing large sums of cash from her bank account, obtaining money orders and cashier checks, sending money to a relative and paying her mortgage and other creditors. She did not pay the Internal Revenue Service — despite the agency sending her notices and assessments and hiring an accountant to help her, according to the plea agreement.
Krusas' guilty plea to a felony charge meant she was stripped of her public office.
While serving as Gary police chief in 2007, Thomas Houston was accused of rounding up officers and storming the home of a man Houston believed had burglarized his home. A federal jury ultimately convicted Houston of violating the suspect's rights by kicking him while the suspect was handcuffed.
The list goes on.
It's fair to note Gary officials don't have a lock on embarrassing links to criminal cases.
Current Portage Mayor James Snyder remains under federal indictment for felony bribery charges alleging he took kickbacks in exchange for brokering favorable towing contracts. His trial is slated for next month. Regular Times readers also know former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich recently was sent to federal prison after being convicted of bribery charges very similar to the ones Snyder faces.
Then-sitting East Chicago Councilman Robert Battle was charged in 2015 with the drug-related murder of Reimundo Camarillo Jr. Earlier this year, Battle was sentenced to 20 years in prison in that case.
But Gary also carries the stigma of a city rotting on nearly all levels, not just in the reputation or criminal history of leadership.
Gary's public schools have been taken over by an emergency manager because generations of school officials allowed the district to rot from within.
Mayor after mayor in Gary promised a brighter future for the city. Instead, we see more poverty, more crumbling buildings and more mismanagement.
Unauthorized raids of a city emergency services fund to make payroll and the improper double-dipping of sitting Gary Councilwoman Mary Brown are among the latest financial scandals in the embarrassing backdrop of a beleaguered city.
State auditors have noted Brown now must reimburse $132,748 to the city's Sanitary District for money she collected while serving as both a councilwoman and Sanitary District employee. The double-dipping ran contrary to state law, the audit concluded.
Any rash of criticism Gary faces for poor leadership or reputation is largely deserved.
Pointing out the torrent of problems over the years isn't unfairly piling on. It's facing reality.
As a Region, we all must face it. We all should be demanding change, including state intervention for a city whose leaders have charted the foreseeable course forward.
For better or worse, Gary continues to define Northwest Indiana in the minds of many.
All of our reputations are at stake, and hunkering down in our own cities and towns and pretending we're not linked to Gary will only contribute to the problem.
It will only ensure more grimaces on the faces of others when they find out where we're from.
Local News Editor Marc Chase can be reached at (219) 933-3327 or marc.chase@nwi.com. Follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marc.chase.9 or Twitter @nwi_MarcChase. The opinions are the writer's.