MARC CHASE: Family man died in U.S. 41 crash; we must demand answers

It was a never-ending attempt to induce a bout of brotherly roughhousing with Brian.

That ornery kid worked much of his life to overcome a speech impediment, eventually growing into a confident adult, Brian said.

Nick excelled at baseball as a young man, and then became a hardworking delivery driver for a Cedar Lake vending company, working long days that started before 4 a.m.

"We often caught up throughout the workday, talking about baseball and discussing family life," Brian told me recently. "I miss sharing stories with him about our beloved Cubbies."

Keri DeVries misses the man Nick had become as a husband and father to their four children.

Two of those children, Ryder and Adley, now ages 1 and 4, came into the lives of Keri and Nick by birth. Two others, Gabriel and Nolan, now ages 11 and 16, were Nick's stepsons, but in name only. Nick was raising them as nothing short of a father.

Keri remembers Nick, her husband of eight years, crying for the first time in her presence when their two biological children were born.

Baseball always will be Keri's favorite sport because it's how she met Nick, when he was helping coach her son Nolan's team.