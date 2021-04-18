MARC CHASE: Get ready for a new show of force in Midwestern journalism

Strength in numbers.

It's what The Times of Northwest Indiana and 27 other daily news operations throughout the Midwest are bringing to you as we pool talents and resources in pursuing the most relevant news and information for our readers.

In the coming months, you'll see a palpable increase in depth, scope and quality of your local and regional news coverage because a team of Midwest news agencies just doubled.

We so appreciate your loyal readership, and you should know the Lee Enterprises Midwest Region, of which The Times of Northwest Indiana is a central part, is upping its game by bringing even more size, strength and talent into our collective news gathering effort.

The concept is simple, but the results already have been incredibly rich and complex.

A year ago, I was introduced as the Lee Enterprises Midwest regional editor. It's a position I hold while also remaining as executive editor of The Times of Northwest Indiana.

In that year, I've had the honor of leading editors and reporting teams spanning 14 daily news operations throughout Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota in some very rich news reporting projects that provided in-depth looks at some our communities' most pressing issues.