MARC CHASE: Help shave my head and fight childhood cancer amid COVID-19

I'm going bald with a twist this year, and I need your help guiding the clippers that condemn my locks to pile of fur on the floor.

For the previous five years, the Region has ensured I've received what must be one of the most expensive haircuts on record while funding potentially lifesaving research for childhood cancer.

Shaving my head for the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation's annual St. Baldrick's fundraiser has become a personal tradition — one of the things I most look forward to every year, and one my readers have responded to with immense generosity to over the years.

It began years ago when I began investigating the leading causes of death among children in Northwest Indiana. Meeting the families and learning the stories of children lost to cancer inspired me to do more than just write about the tragedies.

Since I began an annual head shaving for childhood cancer research, the giving spirit of my readers has netted more than $21,500 in potentially lifesaving money for children who are suffering from or will suffer from cancer.

The scourge of COVID-19 threatened this tradition in real ways in what is supposed to be my sixth year of pledging to go bald in the fight against childhood cancer.