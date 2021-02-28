MARC CHASE: Help shave my head and fight childhood cancer amid COVID-19

I'm going bald with a twist this year, and I need your help guiding the clippers that condemn my locks to pile of fur on the floor.
For the previous five years, the Region has ensured I've received what must be one of the most expensive haircuts on record while funding potentially lifesaving research for childhood cancer.
Shaving my head for the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation's annual St. Baldrick's fundraiser has become a personal tradition — one of the things I most look forward to every year, and one my readers have responded to with immense generosity to over the years.
It began years ago when I began investigating the leading causes of death among children in Northwest Indiana. Meeting the families and learning the stories of children lost to cancer inspired me to do more than just write about the tragedies.
Since I began an annual head shaving for childhood cancer research, the giving spirit of my readers has netted more than $21,500 in potentially lifesaving money for children who are suffering from or will suffer from cancer.
The scourge of COVID-19 threatened this tradition in real ways in what is supposed to be my sixth year of pledging to go bald in the fight against childhood cancer.
As serious a toll as the pandemic has taken in the Region, we can't let it cast shadows over one of the leading killers of our kids — or the need to support charities that take aim at childhood cancer.
COVID-19 has put the kibosh on so many special events — many of them important nonprofit fundraisers — since March 2020.
This year's planned NICK Foundation St. Baldrick's shave is no exception. The shave-day event has attracted hundreds of people every year around St. Patrick's Day, and such a gathering has been deemed too great a risk for COVID-19 spread this year.
So it's not happening.
That means I'm rethinking my approach to what is often a several-thousand-dollar haircut, courtesy of donations my readers make to the head-shaving experience for St. Baldrick's.
The NICK Foundation itself is struggling to provide the services of comfort it makes available to the families of Region children who are in the fight of their lives.
I'll always love and believe in the nationwide St. Baldrick's Foundation, which funds important childhood cancer research.
But in this COVID-19 era, I want to keep any head-shaving donations in-house, directly benefiting the local NICK Foundation and its efforts.
So here's how it's going to work this year.
If you're able, please go online to my Facebook fundraiser, https://tinyurl.com/577buzjz, and make a donation electronically. The fundraiser is set up for any contributions to go directly to NICK Foundation coffers.
That money is used for an array of purposes directly benefiting children and families going through cancer battles — including lodging for parents whose kids are undergoing treatment at hospitals outside the region, help with medical or household bills and many other expenses.
I'll reward your generosity by having the Chase children take turns shaving my head in a livestream from my home on St. Patrick's Day. The event will unfold in real time — and will later be available in recorded video — on The Times Facebook page and on nwi.com.
Readers will be invited to make suggestions of barbering techniques, via Facebook comments on the livestream, during the hair-shearing. My kids will be watching and may just follow through on some of the suggestions.
Details of the time and web link for my livestreaming shave will be announced in the upcoming editions of The Times, on our Facebook page and on nwi.com.
COVID-19 has meant fewer trips to the stylist this year, meaning there will be more hair to shear off than usual.
By the end of the experience, I'll be as triple-zero-clipper bald as I normally am this time of year, and you will have helped make that happen while providing essential funding to a Northwest Indiana entity that means everything to children and families battling childhood cancer.
Be watching The Times and nwi.com next week as I'll be profiling some of the specific children — many of them now "angels" — for whom I've shaved in honor of over the past five years.
And in the meantime, visit the Facebook fundraiser page and help ensure I have the most expensive Region haircut in 2021.
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Gallery: Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation 7th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation Event
Executive Editor Marc Chase can be reached at 219-933-3327 or marc.chase@nwi.com. Follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marc.chase.9 or Twitter @nwi_MarcChase. The opinions are the writer's.