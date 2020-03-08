MARC CHASE: High-powered assault needed against Gary's challenges

It's like viewing coverage of a military response in a third-world country.
Only it was a Lake County Sheriff's Department SWAT raid of a suspected Gary drug house.
One image from that raid last Monday seems to capture, in summary form, the mountain of debris, both literal and figurative, from which Gary's people and its leaders must dig out.
The photo, attached to this column, shows the dichotomy of great despair in a troubled city and the response that clearly is required.
A Lake County SWAT officer, clad in military-grade gear, looks over his shoulder while standing in an overgrown grassy area thick with scattered trash, discarded tires and other debris.
It was the lot just outside of the apartment building, near the intersection of Connecticut and 13th Avenue in Gary, where a legion of SWAT officers descended in force Monday.
They arrived in a caravan of police SUVs, vans, squad cars and an armored vehicle as a sheriff's helicopter hovered overhead. I had a bird's eye view as it unfolded as I was riding along for the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" video series we've been producing for The Times and nwi.com.
Some comments on social media would later question the gravity employed by the sheriff's department to raid the building.
One post criticized police for "looking like they're going to war. Wtf."
Another quipped, "All that military tactical gear for a guy with a scale and a 9 MM."
Other comments were supportive.
"Cleaning it up! Good Job Officers and those involved in cleaning up the situation," one comment on our social media posting of raid coverage states.
And some cleanup arguably occurred as a result of the raid. Police said they found rocks of crack cocaine, bags of hypodermic needles, heroin, marijuana, scales, paraphernalia and other evidence of a drug sales and use operation.
A suspected drug operation plaguing the building and the neighborhood was shut down. Though so many more exist, and others will no doubt try to take its place.
Six people were arrested, and the sheriff is trying to do more than charge these people with crimes. He's trying to get the drug users among them treatment through a jail program to break the cycle.
It may or may not work, but it's likely a better attempt than anyone else has ever made in the lives of these users.
In the end, like it or not, this is where we find ourselves as our greater Region takes on the challenges that plague Gary, Indiana.
How can anyone be surprised that a city dripping with clear and present danger requires a high-powered response on multiple battlefronts?
None of us should be surprised to see military-style fatigues and gear on the backs of the men and women trying to clean up the mess.
As a whole, Northwest Indiana has seen an alarming 17 homicides in the first two months of the year. Nine of those slayings occurred in Gary — the largest amount for any Region municipality.
Abandoned buildings occupy entire city blocks, serving as the staging grounds for the worst types of crime.
One-stop-shop drug houses, where dealing and using occur in one convenient location, threaten the well-being of other innocent residents just trying to scratch out an existence in the city. These sites also perpetuate the opioid epidemic infecting our state and nation.
New Mayor Jerome Prince appears to be motivated to clean up past Gary corruption, rolling up his sleeves and auditing past practices. But a steady stream of federal grand jury subpoenas has been pouring into City Hall in recent weeks, showing that federal law enforcement is responding in its own way to the public corruption that has plagued Gary, and our greater Region, for generations.
There is no denying Gary has extreme problems.
Without extreme responses, we can expect these problems to remain and fester.
The people on the front lines of attacking these problems deserve the Region community's support.
When officers raid a drug house, they don't always know what's inside.
Deadly firepower is readily available to all the wrong people in this country — criminals, including drug dealers, who would use that firepower to attack police officers without hesitation.
For those who criticized the response, it would be interesting to ask them if their sons, daughters, mothers or fathers were raiding that building, wouldn't they want them clad in the most protective gear available?
If they themselves were knocking down a door of a suspected drug house, would they not want to have as much of a leg up as reasonably possible on whatever dangers lurked on the other side?
Gary's extremes require the kind of response depicted in the photos that document Monday's drug raid there.
They require leadership willing to finally draw the line, break the cycle of political corruption and voluntarily call in the feds.
And they require a greater Northwest Indiana citizenry willing to support a painful cleanup attempt that appears to be just what it is: an assault against formidable challenges.
Executive Editor Marc Chase can be reached at 219-933-3327 or marc.chase@nwi.com. Follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marc.chase.9 or Twitter @nwi_MarcChase. The opinions are the writer's.