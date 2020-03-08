MARC CHASE: High-powered assault needed against Gary's challenges

One post criticized police for "looking like they're going to war. Wtf."

Another quipped, "All that military tactical gear for a guy with a scale and a 9 MM."

Other comments were supportive.

"Cleaning it up! Good Job Officers and those involved in cleaning up the situation," one comment on our social media posting of raid coverage states.

And some cleanup arguably occurred as a result of the raid. Police said they found rocks of crack cocaine, bags of hypodermic needles, heroin, marijuana, scales, paraphernalia and other evidence of a drug sales and use operation.

A suspected drug operation plaguing the building and the neighborhood was shut down. Though so many more exist, and others will no doubt try to take its place.

Six people were arrested, and the sheriff is trying to do more than charge these people with crimes. He's trying to get the drug users among them treatment through a jail program to break the cycle.

It may or may not work, but it's likely a better attempt than anyone else has ever made in the lives of these users.

