MARC CHASE: Hoosiers lost to COVID-19 live on in special section today

We thank the Hoosier State Press Association and the editors of these agencies for the collective partnership that made this happen.

Dozens of these Hoosier faces and stories are there for you to see in our 12-page special section if you're reading the newspaper and in a gallery online at the bottom of this column if you're viewing The Times digital platform.

Included online are recorded Zoom video interviews with some of the loved ones left behind by Northwest Indiana residents who died.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It's clear that though they're gone, the Hoosiers we've lost to COVID-19 live on in dear and indelible memories.

They were hardworking and heavily involved "Superman" dads like Chris Babbit, who is remembered by friends and family as the tough steel mill laborer who was always helping friends, family and co-workers fix things.

COVID-19 killed Babbit, 62, of Griffith, just before the holidays.

Today's front page profiles the story of Crown Point's Raymond Jacinto, who died in the pandemic's fall 2020 fever pitch. Ray was turned away from an ER only to die a few days later, his fiancee told us.

His last thoughts were worry for his newborn son, who contracted but ultimately survived the coronavirus.