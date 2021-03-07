MARC CHASE: Hoosiers lost to COVID-19 live on in special section today

Their stories are heartbreaking, emotionally taxing — and absolutely essential for us to absorb, remember and memorialize.
There's so much more to the Hoosiers we've lost to COVID-19 than the tragic pandemic that ended their time with us.
They were cherished parents, grandparents, sons and daughters. They were the beloved husbands, wives, fiances, aunts, uncles and fixtures in or communities.
One by one beginning in March 2020, these Hoosiers began to fall to the very real scourge of COVID-19.
The numbers have been staggering in the past year.
More than 12,500 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus since our state's first death in March 2020.
Those numbers have become such a regular cadence that some of us may have lost our ability to see the significance of the actual lives behind the figures.
These were dear and irreplaceable human lives, and today we share dozens of their stories in our special section, "COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost."
For the past three months, it has been The Times' great honor to lead an effort by 11 different Indiana news agencies — including often-competing corporations — to collect as many photos and family interviews as possible to memorialize the "Hoosiers We've Lost."
We thank the Hoosier State Press Association and the editors of these agencies for the collective partnership that made this happen.
Dozens of these Hoosier faces and stories are there for you to see in our 12-page special section if you're reading the newspaper and in a gallery online at the bottom of this column if you're viewing The Times digital platform.
Included online are recorded Zoom video interviews with some of the loved ones left behind by Northwest Indiana residents who died.
It's clear that though they're gone, the Hoosiers we've lost to COVID-19 live on in dear and indelible memories.
They were hardworking and heavily involved "Superman" dads like Chris Babbit, who is remembered by friends and family as the tough steel mill laborer who was always helping friends, family and co-workers fix things.
COVID-19 killed Babbit, 62, of Griffith, just before the holidays.
Today's front page profiles the story of Crown Point's Raymond Jacinto, who died in the pandemic's fall 2020 fever pitch. Ray was turned away from an ER only to die a few days later, his fiancee told us.
His last thoughts were worry for his newborn son, who contracted but ultimately survived the coronavirus.
Our section today goes well beyond Northwest Indiana, capturing the faces and rich lives of Hoosiers from throughout the state.
Please take the time to look at their faces and remember.
Listen to the words of their loved ones, not just in their touching remembrances but their poignant reminders that COVID-19 is a very real killer of precious human lives.
And then we can all memorialize these wonderful lives by doing our part to take precautions, mask up, socially distance, get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity, live on and do all we can to protect the ability of others to live on.
I hope in some way that the "Hoosiers We've Lost" will live on in this special section and web presentation.
Please let their stories be a way of reminding us all how to stay healthy and help others live on through the end of this pandemic.
Al Braccolino
Filomena Castillo
Dale Bock
Darlene Spencer
Dr. Okechi Nwabara
Ezra Alexander
Stephan Sherrod
Chris Babbit
Cynthia Hyde
Jack "Bud" Hicks
Pamela Mamouzelos
Melvin Lightfoot
Charles Johnson
Connie Sylene Hendrickson Thompson
Dawn Sheets
Dee Fettig
Gary Neighbors
Diana Kay Wotnow
Don Whan
Tom Casaburo
Joyce Jones
Joseph and Kye-Shin Kotarski
Karen Owens
Kim Blanchar
Dignity Memorial
Lloyd 'Lucky' Hall
Marie Hatch
Martin Travelstead
Martin Weingarten
Mel Chance
Clyde Shady
Jeanette "Jan" Diehl
Walt Neuenschwander
Virgil Johnson
Jerry Rennick
Parker Knoll
Patricia "Patty" Connor
Paul Loggan
Roberta "Birdie" Shelton
Scott Gordon
Sharon Carr
Thomas Popcheff
William "Bo" Crain
Helen Katherine Densmore
Marge Dudeck
Peter Yu
Dr. Ralph Emerson Inabnit
