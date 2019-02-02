MARC CHASE: Judge should be ashamed, unlikely hero should rise in case of abuser Jamal Washington
Jamal Washington's ugly, heinous propensity for beating women may finally have manufactured an unlikely hero — a woman who can help lock Washington away for a long time.
That potential hero must rise.
It's clear the judicial system — which could have and should have locked Washington away following a recent conviction, but instead allowed him to go free — can't be trusted to do the right thing.
If police, prosecutor and victim accounts are correct, Porter County Judge Jeffrey Thode should be ashamed that Washington — a former Lake County councilman, current Gary City Council candidate and known batterer of women — was free to beat and detain yet another woman last week.
In December, Washington was convicted of battery in his second domestic violence case in as many years.
He could have and should have served jail time following that conviction — incarceration that would have kept him from allegedly beating and holding against her will for 16 hours his live-in girlfriend in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood last week.
Instead, Thode, who already had acknowledged Washington had violated terms of his probation in a 2016 domestic violence conviction, sentenced Washington in December to probation and community service.
The sentence was the very definition of shameful.
A jury had found Washington guilty in November of battering his cousin in 2017.
That battery occurred while Washington was on probation for a separate case in which he admitted in 2016 to battering his wife.
Washington served a scant 15 days of jail time in December 2017 for that probation violation.
He served nothing for his latest conviction. His probation and community service were woeful slaps on the wrist for a serial beater of women.
Now he's back in Lake County Jail on yet another 15-day hold, accused of again violating probation and charged with five felony counts alleging he beat and confined Gary City Councilwoman and mayoral candidate LaVetta Sparks-Wade Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.
The whole saga has formed a dubious collection: One convicted abuser of women, three different jail mugshots, at least three different alleged victims and a shiny black eye on a Region judge, whose actions have minimized crimes against women.
The case should be a wake-up call for our judicial system and a call to action for citizens to speak out against judges who fail in their duty to protect would-be victims by keeping those known to do harm locked away.
By all semblance of conventional wisdom and justice, Washington should have been in jail Tuesday and Wednesday, when police say he spent 16 hours beating and confining Sparks-Wade.
A series of past plea deals and kid-gloves sentencing by Thode no doubt have emboldened the clearly dangerous man to continue his crimes, both alleged and by conviction, against women.
But now a hero can rise and change it all.
Sparks-Wade isn't just another victim.
She's a sitting Gary councilwoman who has made a career out of publicly challenging the mismanagement and spending scandals of the current Gary mayor's administration.
Sparks-Wade herself is running for mayor in the upcoming election cycle.
In the past, Washington's victims have temporarily recanted their accounts of the abuse or shown support for him after the convictions.
Indeed, Sparks-Wade had been a steadfast supporter of Washington as well.
Through all of his criminal scandals, Sparks-Wade stood by Washington, lashing out at his critics on social media and in other public settings.
But that tune appears to have changed, and that transformation couldn't have arrived at a better time for society.
Sparks-Wade spoke with us late in the week, describing her "survival" of the ordeal at Washington's hands.
She's sounding like a woman who's poised to see the light on this monster.
Her strong support of Washington's criminal prosecution on felony charges could be just what the legal doctor ordered.
Sparks-Wade holds the key that can't be turned, locking Washington away for a significant sentence rather than a slap on the wrist.
The public at large, and particularly women everywhere, should never again be subjected to Washington taking to Facebook live or other social media platforms, bragging that he beat the system in yet another battery of women.
We've seen this in abundance from Washington, and it's the very soul of sickening.
Sparks-Wade can and must rise as the hero.
Those tempted to criticize her for standing by Washington in the past should remember the power that abusers all-too often hold over women.
Even the strongest among us need support when pushing through pain in the name of moral conviction.
We all should be cheering Sparks-Wade on.
Local News Editor Marc Chase can be reached at (219) 933-3327 or marc.chase@nwi.com. Follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marc.chase.9 or Twitter @nwi_MarcChase. The opinions are the writer's.