MARC CHASE: Mayor's white hat replaced by bandit's mask

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marc Chase Editor Marc Chase is a veteran investigative reporter, columnist and editor of more than two decades. He currently leads The Times news staff as local news editor. He can be reached at 219-933-3327. Follow Marc Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Time to grow up, folks. There are no white-hat-wearing heroes coming to save you.

In fact, those flashes of white you see riding your way often are the harbinger of false hopes and ill intentions, not the coming sign of noble leaders.

The Region received yet another cold, hard lesson in this concept last week with the indictment of a longstanding mayor.

In the Western lore of our country, men riding in on stallions and wearing white cowboy hats — the good guys — regularly saved the day.

It's human nature to seek out these supposed heroes and elevate them on a pedestal, where their white hats can be seen by all as signs of virtue, hope and example.

Unfortunately, that pedestal often teeters on the shaky ground of lies and deception.

It may seem like cruel poetic justice that in a Northwest Indiana city called Whiting, the myth of the white-hat-wearing hero has again been knocked from its pedestal with the recent federal indictment and pending felony guilty plea of Mayor Joe Stahura.