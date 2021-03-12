MARC CHASE: Meet the five kids who motivate me to go bald each year in cancer fight

They're the five little faces I still see every spring when it's time for the clippers to annihilate the hair atop my scalp.
Their accounts motivate me to raise money each year in the battle against childhood cancer. Today, I'm asking you to take in and consider their stories.
Then I hope their real-life narratives motivate all who are financially able to donate to the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation, which provides crucial support for Region families whose children are entangled in these desperate fights for survival.
All five of the children profiled in today's column are the kids in whose names or memories I've shaved in years past to raise money for childhood cancer research. Generous Times readers have always come through, ensuring my annual head shave is one of the most expensive haircuts on record.
This year, I'm raising money directly for the Region-based NICK Foundation because of its important mission and its struggles to raise money as the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down so many fundraising events.
One of those events canceled by COVID this year is the annual head-shaving event sponsored by NICK. So in exchange for any donations you make to my Facebook fundraiser at https://tinyurl.com/577buzjz, I will have my scalp laid barren this year via livestream on The Times Facebook page and on nwi.com.
That shearing will commence at 11 a.m. March 20 — which is the Saturday after St. Patrick's Day. My own sons and daughter will be helping with the shave — and perhaps even taking barbering suggestions made in real time by readers in the Facebook comments section as the livestream unfolds.
But so much more important than any levity you may glean from watching the shearing are the stories of the children motivating the experience.
The NICK Foundation has directly supported the families of all five children for whom I've had my head shaved clean in past years.
Three of the children are in a class the childhood cancer community refers to as "Angels." The final ages of Adler, 3, of Griffith; Liam, 14 months, of Valparaiso; and Miranda, 2, of Valparaiso; are all frozen in time by the cancer that cut their lives so very tragically short.
I only know those three children based on their adorable photos and the happy stories and painful memories of mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers who lost these precious children to cancer.
Through the miracle of advanced childhood cancer treatment and research, I'm proud to know the other two shaving honorees personally.
Landon, now 8, of Schererville, and Lincoln, now 4, of Valparaiso, are both alive thanks to these advancements.
The NICK Foundation helped both of their families along this path to survival.
Please acquaint yourself with their stories today and visit https://tinyurl.com/577buzjz to give directly to the NICK Foundation.
Liam's eyes
When I spoke to Liam's mother, Sara Whitcomb, several years ago, she shared one of her happiest memories.
Clad in a gray T-shirt and plaid shorts, Liam raised little hands while playing in the sands of Michigan City's Washington Park Beach, his name scrawled in giant sandy letters in front of him.
A photo of the memory shows a toddler with a stare of deep blue eyes.
It's one of the happiest memories before an extremely rare form of kidney cancer, which caused regular gastrointestinal struggles and required arduous chemotherapy and radiation, killed Liam in early 2013, two months after his first birthday.
Liam was born Oct. 28, 2011, 10 days before his expected due date, Whitcomb told me in 2017.
"As fate would have it, he had to get on with things," she said.
On Jan. 4, 2013, Whitcomb and her family said goodbye to a little boy whose light had faded to cancer.
Liam left behind a sister, Emily, who had to say goodbye to her brother and playmate when she was 3.
Death was the only solution beyond the morphine injections to control Liam's pain. It was the only way to beat cancer's suffering blows on such a little body, short of a true cure.
Adler's wisdom
When I first met Stephanie Shelbourne, of Griffith, in 2014, she remembered her 3-year-old son, Adler, folding his arms behind his head and exhaling in a sort of resigned relief.
In that indelible memory, Adler was happy to be headed home and not back to the hospital for yet another round of cancer treatment.
At the end of a brutal struggle with brain cancer, Adler was returning home to die with a definite sort of peace.
His treasured toy firetrucks and Thomas train sets awaited his final days. He'd be able to cuddle with his beloved dog and spend time with the people he loved.
Adler's battle with cancer began with headaches, nausea and vomiting and led to months of intense surgeries and cancer treatments at children's hospitals in Indianapolis and Chicago.
"He was so scarred and beaten toward the end," Shelbourne recalled. "He hated going back to the hospital — being picked at, poked and prodded."
Adler died Sept. 10, 2012, while on home hospice care.
In the end, cancer instilled a sort of wisdom in a dying boy — that it was OK, comforting even, to let go.
Angel Miranda
Her picture has always been enough to melt me.
Valparaiso's Miranda Jackson — a 2-year-old with pigtails and cherub cheeks — had a penchant for pacifiers and a smile that persisted, even when cancer took the pigtails and her childhood.
Miranda was first diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia when she was a mere 4 months old.
But after about 100 days in University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital and five rounds of chemotherapy, her cancer went into remission. She seemed to be on the road to recovery, her parents recalled.
Then came a family vacation in July 2012. Miranda, then 2, developed a high fever near the end of the trip.
Blood samples taken when they arrived home confirmed the cancer was back.
Back came the chemotherapy treatments and hospital stays. Only this time, with an ever-weakened immune system, Miranda also caught a rare mold infection.
By mid-October of that year, the end clearly was approaching.
Miranda's parents decided leaving the hospital for home hospice care was the only move left.
On Oct. 30, 2012, in a home adorned with Halloween decorations donated by County Line Orchard, Miranda died.
Lincoln's chance
This little boy still has a fighting chance, and his mother told me last week that things are looking up for 4-year-old Lincoln, of Valparaiso.
When I last visited with Lincoln in 2019, he was a 2-year-old blur of perpetual motion whose facial expressions during times of extreme silliness were enough to send anyone into fits of laughter.
As I tried to speak with and photograph the little guy during a visit that spring, he bounced around the living room of his rural Valparaiso home, poking his finger into my camera lens and barely sitting still long enough to be in focus.
Something else was very out of focus during that visit, but it had nothing to do with his excited inability to sit still for photos.
Blurring the prospects of Lincoln's future was a 45% prognosis for long-term survival.
Lincoln has acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
While the prognosis for this form of cancer in children generally is good, Lincoln remained at high risk because of other factors, his mom, Angie Maxberry, a nurse, told me a couple of years ago.
When I followed up with her last week, Angie noted that Lincoln is scheduled to complete the latest round of cancer treatments in May.
"He has a handful of side effects that we have adjusted to, but all in all, we are all doing the best we can," Angie said in text. "He is a happy boy and enjoying being 4 years old."
Let's help him enjoy many more birthdays by supporting agencies like the NICK Foundation in this fight.
Landon's victory
I've known 8-year-old Landon Wagner for several years now.
We met as participants in charity shaving events to benefit childhood cancer research, and Landon was my shaving partner last year.
Landon doesn't remember the grueling chemotherapy treatments or having his kidney, and a cancerous tumor the same size as the organ, cut from his body.
He was only a year old when faced with that fight for survival.
Now a second grader, Landon is a true hero, annually giving of his time to raise funds for kids still in this fight.
Landon was diagnosed with Wilms' tumor, a kidney cancer primarily affecting children.
The struggle began when Landon's mom, Sarah Wagner, and her husband, Kevin, discovered a distended lump in August 2013 near Landon's abdomen when he was a little more than a year old.
"He always had a rounded belly," Sarah said. "We teased about it because he always had a Buddha belly."
But one Saturday, Sarah said Kevin was changing Landon's diaper and felt what seemed at the time to be a tennis-ball-sized lump underneath the boy's rib cage.
The alarm was clearly sounding for Sarah, a nurse practitioner.
A trip that Monday to the pediatrician quickly evolved into an ultrasound scan at St. Margaret in Dyer.
That scan revealed what actually was a grapefruit-sized mass on Landon's kidney.
From there, he was referred to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, which diagnosed Landon with Wilms' tumor.
By Thursday of that week, a surgeon at Comer removed Landon's affected kidney; the tumor had completely compromised the organ.
A photo from the time shows the inextricable kidney-tumor combination, and even Sarah has trouble telling which is which in the pic.
Today, Sarah remains actively engaged with the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation, which provided emotional and financial support for parents who had to watch their precious, towheaded 1-year-old face off with cancer.
Landon gives back to the cause. His whole family does.
Please consider helping them.
