MARC CHASE: New feature connects your newspaper to layers of online content

Multiple layers of information are essential for a complete telling of the complex issues unfolding in our cities, towns, country and world every day.
News agencies that don't use an array of layers to report the stories that swirl on local, national and global levels are failing their audiences — loyal readers like you.
For so many years, we've done our best to serve the readers of our traditional print product with as complete a telling of Northwest Indiana's news as possible — all within the confines of a traditional print publication.
But news in the modern era is too complex to be confined. We realized that years ago when we made strong pushes into the urgent sharing of news through our website.
Yet there remained a gap between the print and digital platforms, placing the two services onto separate islands.
Starting today, we're creating a direct bridge — called NewsVu — between the important printed newspaper you read every day and the array of other layers of related content we offer through our rapidly growing digital news coverage at nwi.com.
Beginning in today's editions, you'll notice several little NewsVu boxes, known as QR codes, near some of the articles on The Times front page.
The column you're reading now has one. Try it out. Open the camera app on your smartphone and point the camera at the code, which is a square that appears to be made up of other squares and lines. A link will show up in the camera's field of view on your smartphone screen. Tap that link, and it will take you to a collection of videos we've produced for our popular "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series, which places viewers in the squad cars of Region police as they do their jobs.
You'll be seeing many more of these QR codes today and going forward in your newspaper.
This NewsVu feature provides direct bridges between the articles you read in the print edition and a plethora of other layers of digital content we offer online.
What are some more of these layers?
A column on today's front page by our Midwest meteorologist, Matt Holiner, has a QR code that will take you to a video he produced, explaining the wild twists and turns that weather patterns have taken within the past year.
Sometimes our reporters and photographers capture far more powerful photos than we can possibly use in print. In such cases, a QR code will take you to a collection of dozens of other photos that we couldn't fit in your paper copy of the news.
Or imagine a major criminal court case is unfolding, and you would like go beyond the actual article about the case itself. At times, we'll be able to include digital copies of court documents and other publicly released bits of evidence in the case on our website, putting one QR codes scan away.
Videos, podcasts, photo galleries, digitized court documents, interactive digital graphics and a host of other features are used with regularity on nwi.com to provide a richer experience for our readers. Now our traditional newspaper readers will have a direct line to this content.
We invite you to cross these information bridges from print to digital by making wide use of the new QR code features in The Times of Northwest Indiana.
You now have a much easier way of accessing all that we have to offer.
PHOTOS: Actress Jennifer Taylor creates Sparkle House in Region
