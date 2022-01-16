MARC CHASE: New feature connects your newspaper to layers of online content

The column you're reading now has one. Try it out. Open the camera app on your smartphone and point the camera at the code, which is a square that appears to be made up of other squares and lines. A link will show up in the camera's field of view on your smartphone screen. Tap that link, and it will take you to a collection of videos we've produced for our popular "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series, which places viewers in the squad cars of Region police as they do their jobs.

You'll be seeing many more of these QR codes today and going forward in your newspaper.

This NewsVu feature provides direct bridges between the articles you read in the print edition and a plethora of other layers of digital content we offer online.

What are some more of these layers?

A column on today's front page by our Midwest meteorologist, Matt Holiner, has a QR code that will take you to a video he produced, explaining the wild twists and turns that weather patterns have taken within the past year.