MARC CHASE: NWI health care's leading narrative

Marc Chase Editor Marc Chase is a veteran investigative reporter, columnist and editor of more than two decades. He currently leads The Times news staff as local news editor. He can be reached at 219-933-3327. Follow Marc Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We want to know our Region is equipped to handle our most pressing health concerns.

Knowing that the best, leading and cutting-edge medical technologies remain within reach is paramount.

Today's special section, "Region Dose of Health Care Innovation," proves these important quality-of-place characteristics abound in our Region.

Our proximity to Chicago always will be one of Northwest Indiana's strongest selling points.

A big reason for that is the quality-of-place traits — including jobs, recreational and cultural activities and cutting-edge health care — that the world-class city puts at our fingertips.

But in recent years, Northwest Indiana has become a health care innovations hub all its own, and it's time to better tell that story.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today's special section will guide you through the efforts of a number of local health care providers to ensure some of the best, least invasive and most modern and researched treatments and care plans are available in Northwest Indiana, with no need for a drive to the big city.

This is the second special section in as many years that The Times has dedicated to telling the Region's medical innovations story.