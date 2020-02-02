MARC CHASE: NWI health care's leading narrative

We want to know our Region is equipped to handle our most pressing health concerns.
Knowing that the best, leading and cutting-edge medical technologies remain within reach is paramount.
Today's special section, "Region Dose of Health Care Innovation," proves these important quality-of-place characteristics abound in our Region.
Our proximity to Chicago always will be one of Northwest Indiana's strongest selling points.
A big reason for that is the quality-of-place traits — including jobs, recreational and cultural activities and cutting-edge health care — that the world-class city puts at our fingertips.
But in recent years, Northwest Indiana has become a health care innovations hub all its own, and it's time to better tell that story.
Today's special section will guide you through the efforts of a number of local health care providers to ensure some of the best, least invasive and most modern and researched treatments and care plans are available in Northwest Indiana, with no need for a drive to the big city.
This is the second special section in as many years that The Times has dedicated to telling the Region's medical innovations story.
You'll hear from a Region hospital system that has invested in an integrated, leading-edge system of care for expectant and new mothers and their newborns.
Readers of the section also will learn how one major hospital system in Northwest Indiana plans it patient care all the way down to the specs it incorporates when building new facilities.
And who knew the strides that can be made in the straightening and care of teeth when orthodontists integrate the teamwork of other medical specialists and health care disciplines within the care plan?
Today's section will lay out a host of medical innovations in the Region, in the words of the providers and experts themselves.
We hope you enjoy this special section of provided articles from some of our Region's best health care providers as they tell their stories of innovations that keep quality of place alive and well in Northwest Indiana.
