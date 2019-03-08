He's a walking, talking reference book of the Region's most celebrated and darkest hours.
For nearly five decades, Bill Dolan's journalistic prose has chronicled, and often exposed, public corruption and the inner-government workings of Northwest Indiana.
His live interviews boom with the sound of a loud, rich voice made for radio but dedicated to decades of print journalism.
Times readers know Lake County government reporter Bill Dolan as the long-tenured scribe of the best and worst Northwest Indiana government has to offer.
Officials and employees of the Lake County Government Center know him as the suit-wearing gentleman who brought both fairness and toughness to Region political journalism.
And this editor knows him as a longtime friend and colleague who will miss his daily presence greatly when he retires at the end of today — even if at times I had to wear earplugs as I sat next to him for nearly 15 years as a fellow reporter and then as his editor.
Bill's voice could rattle my teeth and shake the furniture during phone interviews — and would register on the Richter scale as heated interviews became even more intense.
While he's earned more time spent with his wife and grandchildren, we'll all miss his staff contributions as a reporter in The Times newsroom.
His legacy of experience is the stuff of novels, dating back to 1972.
In the 1980s, Bill regularly interviewed a former county commissioner and sheriff, Rudy "Bart" Bartolomei, who ultimately was convicted in a major public corruption scheme and famously wore a Skeletor Halloween mask from one court hearing after entering the witness protection program.
In the early 2000s, Bill was in the thick of coverage during the infamous "Sidewalk Six" public corruption case in East Chicago, in which city council members and administrators were convicted in a scheme to pour concrete for private citizens using public resources to curry favor with the electorate.
An entire city administration and former Mayor Robert Pastrick ultimately were named by the Indiana attorney general in a racketeering lawsuit in that case, and Bill was there to chronicle it all.
As reporters, we regularly took turns as each other's wing men, diving deep into public corruption coverage, homicide investigations and so many other big stories.
We also clogged our arteries together, with nearly daily lunches at the Crown Point McDonald's — just down the road from our old office — for some 14 years.
When I became Bill's editor 12 years ago, he was a steadfast go-to for any tough story requiring a veteran's understanding.
Beyond his many professional accolades over the years, Bill also is a man of immense heart.
Bill and his wife Mary Sue, a retired Region health-care professional, built their family through adoption in Northwest Indiana. Many years later, Bill was a trusted adviser when my wife and I chose to grow our own family by adopting our two youngest children.
Bill's children are now grown with kids of their own.
His son, Sean, reflected earlier this week on his father's legacy as one of the Region news industry's most tenured and recognized journalists.
"In grade school, as far back as I can remember, sometimes after school I was picked up and brought back to my father's office and would sit at an empty desk while he finished his work," Sean recalled in an email.
"Sometimes I'd do my homework. Sometimes I would sit and watch him type as I asked all the annoying 'why' questions a young kid could ask.
"He would do his best at multitasking with his articles and answering me at the same time. Sometimes I remember just mimicking him and typing on a blank turned off computer. But as I got older, I started to see some of the awesome and some of the terrible things he covered..."
Bill regularly demonstrated his patience and compassion for our readers as well, fielding every call that came to his phone, researching and explaining issues or addressing questions about pressing community matters — even while on tight deadline for the next day's newspaper.
To a younger generation of reporters, Bill has been the sage "old-school" reporter, teaching the best of what print journalism has been while embracing and translating those qualities into a more modern digital medium.
Old-school journalists like Bill, who began his reporting career three years before this editor was born, once used the typed symbol, -30-, at the bottom of their articles to signal the story was complete.
While Bill has agreed to continue writing for The Times on a freelance basis, he's typing a -30- today on his full-time staff career.
We'll miss his style, but look for it to live on in the print and online journalism we provide our readers.
A newsroom full of Times journalists can't help but be affected and directed by the example he provided to all of us for so many years.