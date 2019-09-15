Be afraid, deadbeat public officials. Be very afraid.
An important group of Region leaders and a state lawmaker show they're no longer willing to suffer freeloading no-shows who are elected by residents to lead county government offices, collect government checks and then don’t show up to work.
The Lake County Council and Indiana House Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron, should be commended for responding to the shenanigans of absentee Lake County Recorder Michael Brown.
They’re executing a one-two punch for better government worth noting.
My July column detailed how Brown, nearing the end of his second term as the county's elected recorder of deeds, had shown up to lead his office but a handful of times over the better part of two years.
According to multiple sources within Brown's office and in the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point, Brown had been absent from work and any real leadership role since a subordinate sued him for sexual harassment in 2017.
That lawsuit cost taxpayers $185,000 in a legal settlement, and they continue to flush more money down Brown's commode as he collects his $62,000-plus annual salary.
But now some justice is entering stage left, and it's an appropriate warning shot for unscrupulous elected officials not delivering on their obligations to taxpayers.
Last week, the Lake County Council inserted a rather appropriate dollar amount for Brown's annual salary into the county’s proposed 2020 budget.
$1.
For the entire year.
Which will be Brown's last as recorder because his term expires at the end of that year, and he's mercifully barred by state term limits from running again for that office for at least another election cycle.
It's literally payback time for county taxpayers. The Lake County Council, which presides over all county legislative and fiscal matters, has found an effective tool for fighting Brown's woeful, virtually non-existent job performance.
Some might even argue that $1 per year is too much to be spending on a deadbeat public official, and they wouldn't be wrong. But the budget line item needs a dollar amount to keep it open for future recorders who actually do their jobs.
The battle against absenteeism doesn't stop at the Lake County Government Center.
Rep. Mike Aylesworth is taking the matter to the Indiana Statehouse. He's drafted a bill that would create a process by which county boards of commissioners and county councils in the state can recommend and then vote to remove elected county officials who go absent from their posts.
If Aylesworth's bill becomes law in the 2020 legislative session, county commissioners in the state would be allowed to make the first play, recommending to their respective county councils that absentee elected recorders, auditors, treasurers, surveyors and coroners be removed from office "for failing to be physically present for at least one work day each month."
County council members would then need to vote by a two-thirds majority to remove the deadbeats from office.
Safeguards are being built into the bill — establishing clear criteria for such absences — to exclude things like sick leave, maternity leave and paternity leave so the measure doesn't become a political ax to wield.
This doesn't include offices outside of the purview of county government, and it's not a perfect answer to the problem.
But it's a great place to start.
Brown has refused to resign and isn't delivering for taxpayers.
He's not the first and won't be the last.
Meanwhile, Indiana state law currently affords very little recourse for deadbeat office holders to get the ax they deserve.
But the tough hand of the Lake County Council and the measure being sought by Aylesworth finally provide means by which shorted taxpayers can fight back.
When county officials ascend, by the hand of voters, to public office, the elected men and women sometimes may feel like they've "finally arrived."
But all a successful election really means is the public now expects a full measure of effort.
Elected officeholders opting instead to coast — and not even bothering to show up — should be watching the response to Brown's absenteeism with keen interest.
And then they should know that we're watching — and resign.
Preemptive exits ensure taxpayer-funded doors won't hit them on the backside on their way out.