How many more times will the hard-working residents of Hammond's 3rd District allow their councilman to put his worst foot forward at their expense?
An answer will come one month from today in the Democratic primary election, and voters of the district, which is home to City Hall, have a viable option to replace the long-running embarrassments of Councilman Anthony Higgs.
They should choose wisely when weighing Higgs' litany of epic public missteps versus a polished, vision-driven challenger in Barry Tyler Jr.
Tyler has all the earmarks of a solid candidate. But going head to head with an incumbent like Higgs, Tyler's best attributes shouldn't matter a great deal.
Higgs is the incumbent every political challenger should dream of facing.
His documented missteps form a playbook for how best to shame one's self in public.
I first wrote about the councilman in 2014 after he brought shame on the entire city.
In May of that year, Higgs was representing his district at the International Council of Shopping Centers in Las Vegas, a massive trade show through which local government and other entities can showcase their cities, towns or other locations for prospective development.
In other words, it's a great place for leaders to put their best feet forward in attracting business and revenue.
Months following the event, Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino officials sent the city of Hammond a letter noting Higgs reeked of alcohol and had slurred speech after tripping and falling over luggage in a hotel hallway.
"The paramedics were unable to identify any injuries due to his level of intoxication, and he was transported to the hospital for further evaluation," the letter stated.
The hotel's risk manager provided the letter to the city because Higgs attempted to get the hotel to pay for his medical bills.
In denying the claim, the risk manager wrote, "We have found no evidence of a concealed defect or hazard, as the luggage was clearly open and obvious if one is exercising due care..."
In short, the hotel rebuked Higgs for being apparently drunk, tripping on luggage and then trying to blame and strong-arm the hotel into paying for his poor judgment.
It didn't work then.
It shouldn't work now with voters of the third district as the May primary election approaches.
Since the luggage-tripping incident, Higgs has provided a host of other reasons why voters should cut him loose.
They should consider these exceptional distractions:
* In February 2015, Higgs sued one of his constituents, claiming a low-rent satirical video the resident created, which spoofed Higgs on Facebook, was defamation. Had Higgs the slightest knowledge of libel law, he would have realized satirical commentary against a public official is protected by the First Amendment. The suit ultimately was tossed out of court, and Higgs came off as a whiner.
* Higgs has sought to stifle public commentary against himself by unsuccessfully pushing for an ordinance that would have forbade criticism of council members during the public comment portions of Hammond City Council meetings.
* In August 2015, Higgs filed for a protective order, accusing a previous primary opponent of stalking him. In reality, he was using a measure designed to protect abused or threatened members of society — often battered women or children — as a tool for lashing out against a political opponent.
* In spring 2018, Higgs attempted to shake down lifesaving personnel of the Hammond Fire Department. Fire department paramedics had come to Higgs' aid for a medical emergency at his home. After receiving treatment, Higgs visited the central Hammond fire station, accusing paramedics of taking $200 from his home during the call.
But police wearing body cameras also were present during the call, and the video recorded with those cameras appeared to clear emergency personnel of any wrongdoing, city officials said.
If the cameras weren't enough to clear the paramedics, Higgs' own lack of credibility was.
* February of this year brought more embarrassing distractions from the public business Higgs was elected to undertake. Last month, police confirmed they were investigating a report filed by a fellow Hammond councilwoman alleging Higgs verbally threatened other council members. "If people don't stop messing me, someone gonna wind up dead," Higgs was quoted as saying.
Higgs' challenger in the upcoming May primary gives voters the perfect opportunity to "stop messing" with him.
Barry Tyler Jr. is a well-spoken native resident of Hammond's 3rd District who has a real vision for growth and public engagement.
He's served as an assistant Hammond High School football coach for 13 years, and his professional and community accomplishments earned him a designation on The Times 20 Under 40 list in 2014, a year before Higgs was tripping over luggage in Vegas.
Tyler talks about long-term planning and resident-driven economic development for his district.
For years, Higgs has focused on the low-hanging fruit of school backpack and turkey giveaways to his constituents — nice gestures that don't move the needle of evolution or growth.
And then there's all the embarrassments.
On May 7, voters can and should end the largely nonsensical legacy of Councilman Higgs.